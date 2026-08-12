The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket opened for public subscription on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Rs 1,617.48 crore book-built issue will remain open till August 14. It comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 885.50 crore and an offer for sale up to 7,54,62,363 equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each.

Shiprocket IPO GMP today is 30, last updated at 09:24 AM at Investorgain. With this, the shares are trading at Rs 127 in the unofficial market, up 30.93 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 97.00.

Earlier, the logistics company set the price band at Rs 92-97 per share.

Subscription Status: According to NSE data, the share sale was subscribed 0.10 times or 10 per cent till 10:24 AM.

IPO Details

Subscription quotas for the IPO are allocated as follows: 10% for retail investors, 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), and 15% for High Net-worth Individuals (HNI). The shares are scheduled for allotment on August 17, 2026, and will begin trading on the BSE and NSE on August 19, 2026.