- Shiprocket IPO is open from August 12 to August 14, 2026.
- Issue size is Rs 1,617.48 crore, with a price band of Rs 92-97.
- Comprises fresh issue and offer-for-sale components.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket opened for public subscription on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Rs 1,617.48 crore book-built issue will remain open till August 14. It comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 885.50 crore and an offer for sale up to 7,54,62,363 equity shares with face value of Rs 10 each.
Earlier, the logistics company set the price band at Rs 92-97 per share.
IPO GMP Update
Shiprocket IPO GMP today is 30, last updated at 09:24 AM at Investorgain. With this, the shares are trading at Rs 127 in the unofficial market, up 30.93 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 97.00.
Subscription Status: According to NSE data, the share sale was subscribed 0.10 times or 10 per cent till 10:24 AM.
IPO Details
Subscription quotas for the IPO are allocated as follows: 10% for retail investors, 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), and 15% for High Net-worth Individuals (HNI). The shares are scheduled for allotment on August 17, 2026, and will begin trading on the BSE and NSE on August 19, 2026.
Regarding financial performance, the company saw its revenue grow to Rs 2,077.42 crores in 2026 from Rs 1,674.82 crores in 2025, while losses increased slightly to Rs 79.25 crores from Rs 74.45 crores in the previous year.