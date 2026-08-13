The shares of small-cap textile sector company Nandan Denim soared over 7 per cent during intraday trade on Thursday despite key benchmark indices– Sensex and Nifty– trading lower on elevated crude prices. The rally in the stock came on the back of robust earnings reports for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27).

Despite a weak market, the company's shares started the day at Rs 2.39, up 2.57 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2.33 on the BSE. The stock climbed further, reaching an intraday peak of Rs 2.50, a 7.29 per cent increase, before trading at Rs 2.37 with a market capitalisation of Rs 340.19 crore.

Following the announcement of financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026, the company reported a 55.6 per cent quarter-over-quarter rise in net profit, marking a growth of more than 32 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Also Read: Tata Motors, Lenskart Shares Surge 6% On Robust Q1 Earnings, Brokerages See Uptick; Check Target Prices Key highlights of Q1 Results For the quarter in question, the company posted a net profit of Rs 14.80 crore, representing a 55.6 per cent sequential increase from Rs 9.51 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue for Q1 FY27 reached Rs 622.39 crore, showing a 15.26 per cent rise from the previous quarter's Rs 539.98 crore, although it fell by 40.59 per cent compared to the Rs 1,047.68 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Non-operating income decreased to Rs 2.43 crore from Rs 9.39 crore in the preceding quarter, yet remained above the Rs 1.54 crore recorded in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter was Rs 624.82 crore, up from Rs 549.37 crore in Q4 FY26 but down from Rs 1,049.21 crore in Q1 FY26.

The reported basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs 0.10 (with a face value of Rs 1), compared to Rs 0.07 in the prior quarter and Rs 0.08 in the year-ago period. Also Read: Empowering Gig Economy: PFRDA Offers Rs 99 Retirement Plan For Gig Workers Share price history BSE Analytics indicates that while the stock has seen a 15.41 per cent correction over five years, it has achieved a 24.21 per cent gain over the last three years. In terms of year-to-date performance, the stock has declined by 19.45 per cent, underperforming the benchmark index, which saw a smaller drop of 8.69 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.