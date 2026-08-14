Shares of small-cap IT company GACM Technologies rose more than four per cent to hit the upper circuit for the third consecutive day on August 14 despite a decline in key benchmark indices due to uncertainty looming around the US-Iran deal. The Penny IT stock rose after the company posted an earnings report for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY27), reporting a 60.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated revenue.

The stock started the session at Rs O.77, hitting a 4.05 per cent upper circuit as compared to last day's closing of Rs 0.74. Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 0.93 and Rs 0.40, respectively. Share Price History According to NSE Data, the stock jumped over 11 per cent in the last five sessions. In a month, the IT company shares rose over 63 per cent. This year till date (YTD), the scrip escalated over 40 per cent, and in a year the IT stock jumped 60 per cent on NSE.

Also Read: IPO Listing Updates: Technocraft Ventures Shares Debut At 33% Premium, LEAP India Stock Gains 4% Q1 Results: PAT Jumps 108%, Revenue Up 60% GACM Technologies announced a consolidated revenue of Rs 21.87 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a 60.1 per cent rise from the year before. During the same timeframe, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged by 108.7 per cent, reaching Rs 8.6 crore.

There was also a notable rise in the company's operating margin, which climbed to 58.6 per cent in FY26 from 43.5 per cent in FY25. This indicates that profit growth outpaced revenue gains during the year. QIP set at 49% premium over floor price In a regulatory filing on August 13, the company informed that the floor price for its QIP was set at Rs 0.67 per share. Nevertheless, the issue price has been fixed at Rs 1, reflecting a 49.3 per cent premium over the required floor price.

The QIP price sits roughly 33.3 per cent higher than the current market value of Rs 0.75. Also Read: Import Duties, Global Uncertainties, And Changing Market: Why Gold, Silver Imports Soften In July Rs 1 QIP Setting the QIP at Rs 1 per share, which is higher than the trading price, aims to attract institutional investment. Given the upward trends in revenue, PAT, and margins, the market views both this premium pricing and the recent share price surge as critical milestones for GACM Technologies.

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