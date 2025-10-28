Lenskart IPO GMP Update: The initial public offering of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions will open for subscription this week. The Lenskart IPO is witnessing a positive response with its grey market premium (GMP) rising over 23 per cent ahead of the Rs 7,278 crore IPO launch. The company is aiming a valuation of over Rs 69,700 crore.

This is Lenskart's maiden IPO and it includes fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore shares by promoters and investors. The company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII) and 10 per cent for retail investors.

The Lenskart IPO will open for public subscription on October 31 and end on November 4. For anchor investors, the bidding will open a day earlier on October 30.

Lenskart IPO GMP, Price Band

Lenskart Solutions IPO Price Band:The eyewear company has kept its price band at Rs 382-402 per share.

Lenskart Solutions IPO GMP:The grey market premium of Lenskart Solutions IPO stood at Rs 95 (12:33 PM, Oct 28), taking the estimated listing price to Rs 497, according to chittorgarh.com. This shows a gain of 23.63 per cent above the price band of Rs 402.