Amazon may begin cutting up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday, according to reports by Reuters. This move is part of a large-scale restructuring and cost-cutting initiative being led by CEO Andy Jassy – and marks one of the biggest corporate workforce reductions ever in its history.

Amazon will reduce corporate staff by nearly 10 per cent – most likely in white-collar roles rather than frontline operational staff – over the coming years. Right now Amazon has around 1.55 million employees in total.

Making this Amazon’s largest round of layoffs since 2022. Last mass layoff was when the economic The slowdown happened post-pandemic amid the calibration period, laying off around 27,000 positions.

Which Teams Will Be Impacted?

The latest layoff wave will target several divisions, including:

- People Experience and Technology (PXT)

- Operations

- Devices and Services

- Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Reports suggest that the human resources (HR) department could experience some of the steep cuts, with estimates suggesting up to 15% cuts.

Managers were trained on Monday to facilitate communication among their staff members who will be affected. Affected staff will be informed via email.

AI and Structural Changes Driving Cuts

CEO Andy Jassy has been pushing to simplify Amazon’s organisational structure and reduce unnecessary layers of bureaucracy. Earlier this year, he launched an anonymous feedback channel that received around 1,500 responses and resulted in more than 450 internal process improvements.