Lucy Guo is a 30-year-old entrepreneur and the co-founder of Scale AI. With an estimated net worth of around USD 1.3 billion, she is one of the world's youngest female billionaires. While she left Scale AI in 2018, she kept a 5 per cent stake in the company, which has now helped her to become the youngest self-made female billionaire.

The California-based serial entrepreneur became a Billionaire after Scale AI received a major investment from Meta, which acquired a 49 per cent stake in her company for USD 14 billion, bringing the firm’s valuation to USD 25 billion. Lucy Guo now heads the content creator monetisation platform, Passes, which she founded in 2021.

But despite her immense wealth, Guo's spending habits are a fascinating mix of frugality and luxury. Guo often looks for ways to save money on her everyday expenses. Her approach to spending reflects a careful and deliberate mindset. Here are some of her bizarre cost-saving tactics.

Food Deals: Guo primarily uses food delivery apps like Uber Eats and actively seeks out "buy one, get one free" deals. She once chose to order currywurst for just four euros from a delivery app rather than pay 20 euros for the same dish at her hotel in Europe.

Cheap Rides: Instead of taking more expensive ride-sharing options, Guo opts for UberX, the standard and most affordable private ride service, even for social events. In the past, she has even been known to skateboard to work to save both time and money.

Minimalist Lifestyle: Guo embraces a minimalist and "quiet luxury" approach to her life. Most of her clothing pieces are unbranded and cost around USD 10 each.

While Guo is known for her frugal side, she also makes significant splurges, particularly on luxury assets. She views real estate as a valuable investment and has a large property portfolio.

Hollywood Hills Mansion: Guo purchased a USD 30 million property in Hollywood Hills for a steep discount, paying just USD 14 million. The mansion features a "cantilevered glass" living room supported by a single pillar and an infinity pool.

Florida Condo: In 2021, Guo bought a condo in Florida worth USD 6.7 million.

Los Angeles Farmhouse: She also owns a farmhouse-themed home in Los Angeles, which she purchased in 2024 for a whopping USD 4.2 million.

Private Travel: Like many billionaires, Guo values her time. She uses private jets to avoid long lines and the hassles of commercial airports.

Rose-coloured Ferrari: While she prefers appreciating assets, Guo also owns a unique, vintage rose-coloured Ferrari. She was drawn to its rarity, noting that it's one of only 10 cars ever made in that style.