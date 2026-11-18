Crystal Crop Protection Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) got oversubscribed on the very first day of bidding–Wednesday, November 18- receiving bids for 1,70,82,065 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer. The Rs 456-crore IPO got 1.40 times subscription, as per the NSE data.
Meanwhile, GMP of Crystal Crop Protection IPO remained subdued at nearly 7 per cent above the upper limit of the price band.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO Day 1 Subscription Status
The overall subscription for the IPO on day 1 stood at 1.40 times as per NSE.
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Investor Category
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Subscription Status
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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
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2.07 times
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Retail Portion
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1.28 times
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Non-Institutional Investors
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75% (0.75 times)
Earlier, on Tuesday, Crystal Crop Protection raised Rs 136 crore from anchor investors.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP
Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP was Rs 19, last recorded at 06:02 PM at Investorgain. The current GMP suggests a potential listing price at Rs 291, up 6.99 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 272.
Note: GMP does not guarantee the exact listing price as it reflects the buying and selling activities in the unofficial market.
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Key IPO Details & Timeline
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Details / Event
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Information
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Anchor Investor Bidding
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November 17
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IPO Opening Date
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November 18
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IPO Closing Date
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November 20
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Price Band
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Rs 259 - Rs 272 per share
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Total Issue Size
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Rs 456 crore
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Fresh Issue
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Rs 355 crore
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Offer for Sale (OFS)
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Rs 101 crore
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Valuation (at upper price band)
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Rs 4,438 crore
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Category
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Details
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Book-Running Lead Managers
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DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors
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Registrar
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MUFG Intime India
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Listing Exchanges
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BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE)
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Use of Proceeds
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Debt repayment (company & subsidiary Saffire Crop Science), inorganic growth/acquisitions, and general corporate purposes
Crystal Crop Protection was founded in 1994. It is a crop solutions company with agrochemicals and seeds at the core of its offerings.