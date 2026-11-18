Crystal Crop Protection Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) got oversubscribed on the very first day of bidding–Wednesday, November 18- receiving bids for 1,70,82,065 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer. The Rs 456-crore IPO got 1.40 times subscription, as per the NSE data.

Meanwhile, GMP of Crystal Crop Protection IPO remained subdued at nearly 7 per cent above the upper limit of the price band.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The overall subscription for the IPO on day 1 stood at 1.40 times as per NSE.

Investor Category Subscription Status Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.07 times Retail Portion 1.28 times Non-Institutional Investors 75% (0.75 times)

Earlier, on Tuesday, Crystal Crop Protection raised Rs 136 crore from anchor investors.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP was Rs 19, last recorded at 06:02 PM at Investorgain. The current GMP suggests a potential listing price at Rs 291, up 6.99 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 272.