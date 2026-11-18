Delhi’s Khan Market has retained its 24th position on the list of most expensive retail streets. According to Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report, Khan Market remains the highest-ranked Indian high street and the only Indian location on the global top 30 list. The report showed that the annual rent is Rs 1,875 per sq ft per month, reflecting strong demand for retail space.

Leading the most expensive retail market globally is New York's Upper Fifth Avenue, leaving behind London’s New Bond Street. Following its 36th edition this year, Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report analyses the headline rents across 147 leading retail locations globally and accordingly curates the list.

Also Read: From A Rs 30 Apprentice To Designing The New NSE HQ: How Hafeez Contractor Built India’s Skylines | Inside Story How Much Is The Annual Rent? Reflecting the strong demand for the retail space, the annual rent of Delhi’s Khan Market rose 14 per cent year-on-year to about USD 238 per sq ft per year, according to the report. Furthermore, with a 35 per cent rise in annual rent to USD 2,700 per square foot, New York City's Upper Fifth Avenue regained its position as the world’s most expensive retail street. In 2025, it stood at 3rd position.

At the second position is London's New Bond Street with an annual rent of USD 2,230 per sq ft, followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone at USD 2,160 per sq ft. After significant increases in previous years, both streets recorded flat rental growth over the past year. Across all locations, rents rose an average of 3 per cent year-on-year in local currency terms, moderating from 4.3 per cent in 2025.

Rental Growth Slowed Globally Dominic Brown, head of international research at Cushman & Wakefield's Global Economic Research Institute, said, “While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world''s most established retail destinations remains intense”. Brown added, “The return of Fifth Avenue to the top of the rankings demonstrates how quickly rents can accelerate when strong retailer demand meets limited availability,” highlighting how quickly rent fluctuates with a rise in demand. What’s Driving Strong Retail Market Fundamentals? Speaking on the Indian market, Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield said that the retail market continues to show strong fundamentals driven by steady customer spending, sustained retailer expansion and increasing demand for luxury and premium products.

He further added, “Khan Market's position among the world''s leading retail destinations, alongside the significant representation of Indian high streets in the APAC rankings, underscores the growing global prominence of India''s retail market and the depth of demand across key cities.” He observed that limited supply of quality space supports rental appreciation in prime locations.