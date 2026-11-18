You won’t be able to do digital transactions using UPI for 45 minutes on Thursday, November 19, between 1:15 AM and 2:00 AM, if your Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services are linked to an account associated with State Bank of India (SBI).

The public sector bank on Wednesday informed that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will be temporarily unavailable for 45 minuteson Thursday, November 19, due to scheduled maintenance.

However, SBI said that UPI Lite services will be functional, so customers can do transactions using this method.

“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 01:15 hrs to 02:00 hrs (IST) on 19.11.2026,” SBI informed in a post on X.

“The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service,” SBI added.

The bank expressed regret for the inconvenience to customers.

What Is UPI Lite?

UPI Lite is designed for low-value payments. Users deposit funds from a linked bank account to a wallet on a supported app.

Once the funds are deposited in the wallet, users can pay for every purchase from that balance without having to enter their UPI PIN.

According to the bank's customer care page, SBI is offering this feature through its Vim SBI Pay app.

As per Reserve Bank of India regulations, the maximum payment limit for UPI Lite is Rs. 1,000 per transaction, while wallets can hold up to Rs. 5,000 at any one time.

In December 2024, the RBI increased these maximum limits from Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000, respectively.