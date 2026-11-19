Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General M L Jat, citing a World Bank report, on Thursday said 50 crore people in the country have risen above poverty in the last 12-13 years and credited rural women engaged in agriculture for a "very big contribution" to it.

"Recently, a World Bank report has stated that over the last 12-13 years, 50 crore people in our country have risen above poverty. It has also been widely reported that there has been no bigger or faster effort of this kind anywhere. Our women, and those from rural and agricultural backgrounds, have made a very big contribution to this achievement. I want to congratulate all of you," Jat said.

Addressing virtually the East Zone Regional Agriculture Fair on women's empowerment, organised by the Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (CIWA) here, Jat said ICAR has a major focus on women's empowerment and innovation.

He said CIWA is dedicated to research on women in agriculture, and that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shown how such initiatives could be taken forward.

"This is not just an announcement. We have started the work," Jat said, adding that ICAR is identifying research gaps and working towards them.

The focus, he said, is on moving women beyond hard labour towards innovation and the agri-food value chain, including processing and marketing.

Jat said the government and society must work together to increase women's participation in agriculture, farming and rural livelihoods, with skill development as a key component. He described Odisha's Mission Shakti as a "living example" of such efforts.

Women from neighbouring island nations also attended the event, and Jat said the exchange should not be one-way.

He urged women farmers to put their research questions to ICAR, saying ground-level suggestions form the basis of the council's research.

Recommendations from the conference would be used in ICAR's research work, he added.

ICAR-CIWA Director Mridula Devi said the regional fair, being celebrated as an "empowerment festival", was not just an agricultural fair but an effort to honour the hard work and dedication of women farmers.

CIWA also demonstrated a women-friendly, pedal-operated coconut husker at the fair.

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Vice Chancellor P K Roul said women farmers are not only helping agriculture but also "sustaining" agriculture.

Additional Secretary (Agriculture), Odisha government Subhranshu Mishra, ICAR Deputy Director General (Fisheries) J K Jena, and ICAR Assistant DG R R Burman were present at the three-day event.

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