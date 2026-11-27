India's forex reserves continued falling in the week ended November 20 as well, dropping by USD 4.443 billion to USD 700.898 billion, RBI data showed on Friday. Gold reserves also declined for the second consecutive week.
Earlier in the previous week, the foreign reserves had dropped by USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion.
Forex Touches All-Time High In September
India saw its forex reserves touch an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4. The development was driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora.
Domestic banks raised a record USD 133 billion; however, the reserves have been on a declining path ever since.
Foreign Currency Asset
Foreign exchange assets, a major component of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), declined by $266 million to $583.186 billion in the week ended 20 November, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Foreign currency assets in dollar terms also include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.
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Gold Reserve Drop
The RBI said gold stocks fell sharply for the second consecutive week, falling $4.095 billion to end at $94.519 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) fell $67 million to $18.451 billion.
India’s reserve position with the IMF also fell by $15 million to $4.743 billion, the RBI said.
Rupee Closes Lower
Meanwhile, the Indian currency–rupee– depreciated 60 paise to settle at 92.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on November 27, Friday. The Rupee pared its recent gains, amid a surge in crude oil prices and a sharp fall in domestic equity indices–Sensex and Nifty.