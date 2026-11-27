India's forex reserves continued falling in the week ended November 20 as well, dropping by USD 4.443 billion to USD 700.898 billion, RBI data showed on Friday. Gold reserves also declined for the second consecutive week.

Earlier in the previous week, the foreign reserves had dropped by USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion.

Forex Touches All-Time High In September

India saw its forex reserves touch an all-time high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4. The development was driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora.