Karthigai Deepam Row: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for failing to lit deepam at the Deepathoon pillar in Madurai district. The apex court also asked the state government to light deepam at the point on Saturday using flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam. The court has handed over the security of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to CRPF. It also suspended the board of trustees of the temple and appointed retired judges as receivers to ensure lighting of the deepam.

The court pointed out that its earlier order was deliberately ignored and issued contempt notices to the senior officials, including Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP, Madurai collector, and others. Apart from this, it also directed the state chief secretary to file an affidavit with key details including emails and calls exchanged, further seeking his personal presence during the next hearing.

Supreme Court suspends Subramaniya Swamy Temple Board of Trustees, takes over administration through two-member committee The Supreme Court has suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded the temple administration through a committee comprising two judges. The action comes over the non-compliance with the Court’s November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam (ceremonial lamp) at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court’s directions. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi found wilful disobedience of its November 20 order, despite an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. The Court orders that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon on November 27. Permits every devotee to participate in the lighting ceremony. Directs the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Directs that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah. Directs the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises. The Court observes that the Tamil Nadu administration is in a state of constitutional chaos. The bench says it is shocked by the preliminary conduct of the Madurai District Collector for shifting blame for failure to comply with the court’s order on temple administration despite having wide powers. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

'State Of Administrative Chaos'

The apex court, while questioning the approach of the senior officials, stated that the conduct of officers at first glance reveals state of administrative chaos in the southern state. It further stated that the senior officials seem to have acted on the instructions of their political bosses.

While appearing for the contempt petitioner senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar stated that the state government had decided that it will not permit the lighting of the holy lamp, adding that the preliminary report was confession.