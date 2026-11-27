The DMK may join hands with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Vijay's TVK party has alleged amid the ongoing debate over the delimitation Bill. However, the MK Stalin-led party has denied the claim. According to NDTV, DMK leaders are also expected to hold a meeting soon to discuss the issue.

The speculation comes after the Centre announced a special four-day Parliament session from November 30 to December 3. The announcement has led to speculation that the government may try to pass the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to 33 per cent reservation for women.

#ParliamentSession #LokSabha https://t.co/R5ez0FBm2U — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) November 26, 2026 The delimitation Bill was defeated in April after the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority. The legislation is now expected to return when the Lok Sabha meets on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha reconvenes on December 2. Political discussions around the DMK's position have also intensified after Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised the party over Udhayanidhi Stalin's meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Tagore accused the DMK of changing its position on the role of the Governor.

In a post on X, Tagore recalled the DMK's earlier demand questioning the need for a governor in a state. He pointed out that the party had once described the governor as a mere “postman” but was now approaching the same office to submit petitions.

“Those who thundered on stage, saying ‘You are just a postman’, are now lining up to hand over letters to that very same postman,” he remarked. "யூ ஆர் ஜஸ்ட் எ போஸ்ட்மேன்!" என்று மேடையில் முழங்கியவர்கள், இன்று அதே 'தபால்காரரிடம்' தபால் கொடுக்க வரிசையில் நிற்கிறார்கள்! அன்று அதிகாரம் கையில் இருந்தபோது "ஆட்டுக்குத் தாடியும் நாட்டுக்கு ஆளுநரும் எதற்கு?" என்று கொள்கை முழக்கம்; இன்று பதவி போனதும் ஆளுநர் மாளிகை வாசலில் சரணாகதி அடைந்துள்ளது திமுக! மொத்தத்தில், உதயநிதியின் வழி அது ஆளுநர் வழி மற்றும் பாஜக வழி! 😉 #TNCongress — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) November 26, 2026 Tagore also alleged that the DMK had given in to the governor after losing power. He claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin's current approach was in line with the positions taken by the governor and the BJP. DMK may support for BJP on delimitation Bill Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has also raised questions about the DMK's position on the delimitation Bill. On Thursday, he alleged that the BJP-led government may have secured the support of the DMK and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SP).

In a post on X, Karti wrote, "Guess the BJP government has got its ducks in a row!", while tagging the official accounts of the BJP, DMK and NCP-SP. Guess the @BJP4India government has got its ducks in a row! @arivalayam @NCPspeaks? — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 26, 2026 His post came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government had asked the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene Parliament. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on December 2 to discuss important government business. The announcement has increased speculation that the Centre may have secured the numbers needed to pass the Women's Reservation and delimitation Bills.

The DMK's possible support for the BJP would also be significant in the wake of its recent fallout with the Congress in Tamil Nadu. The Congress angered the DMK by supporting Vijay's TVK in its bid to form the government after the Assembly elections.

If the DMK backs the delimitation Bill, which the Congress opposes, it could be seen as a political response to its former ally. The DMK is also facing a difficult political situation, having been out of power at the Centre since 2013 and now losing the Congress as an ally in Tamil Nadu. Its stand on the delimitation Bill will therefore be closely watched. It remains to be seen whether the party will oppose the BJP's proposal or support it, directly or indirectly.

ALSO READ: Special Parliament Session: Women's Quota and Delimitation Take Centre Stage As Modi Cabinet Meets Today | Numbers Explained About the Delimitation Bill | Number Game The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) says delimitation is necessary to update parliamentary representation based on new census data. The government has also linked the exercise to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, wants the 33 per cent women's reservation to be implemented immediately in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha. It has opposed making the reservation dependent on the delimitation exercise. ALSO READ: Special Parliament Session: No Question Hour Or Zero Hour During Four-Day Sittings From November 30 The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16. It proposed increasing the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and speeding up the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in 2023.

However, the Bill failed to get the required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament. As a result, it could not be passed.