India achieved a significant milestone in its counter-drone capabilities with the successful in-house development trials of its low-cost, hard-kill counter-swarm drone system, 'Bhargavastra', at Pokaran field firing ranges from November 20 to 24. Officials on Thursday said Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully designed, developed and integrated Bhargavastra, a Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS), and completed its in-house development trials at Pokaran field firing ranges.

#WATCH | Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully designed, developed and integrated Bhargavastra, a Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS), and completed its in-house development trials at Pokaran field firing ranges from 20th to 24th November 2026. The system offers an effective, two-layer defence against enemy drone swarms, with the capability to engage multiple drones simultaneously. Bhargavastra is India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer vehiclemounted counter-swarm drone system, combining air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to provide an integrated solution against this emerging threat. (Video Source: Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026 How Bhargavastra Works The system offers an effective, two-layer defence against enemy drone swarms, with the capability to engage multiple drones simultaneously. According to SDAL, 'Bhargavastra' offers a unified and advanced solution to counter the growing threat from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), especially drone swarms. The system has the capability to detect and neutralise small, fast-moving drones at distances of up to 2.5 km. It utilises unguided micro rockets as its primary defensive layer, designed to destroy multiple drones within a lethal radius of 20 metres. For precision strikes, a guided micro-missile -- which has already undergone successful testing -- forms the second defensive tier, ensuring pinpoint accuracy.

ALSO READ: DRDO Successfully Tests Fires VSHORADS Missiles In Pokhran To Boost India’s Aerial Defence Capabilities Bhargavastra is India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, combining air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to provide an integrated solution against this emerging threat. Bhargavastra Secures Airspace From Unmanned Aerial Threats The system met all specified performance targets and is being hailed as a major advancement in the country's ability to neutralise the emerging threat of drone swarms. Developed indigenously by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), 'Bhargavastra' is a powerful addition to India's defence arsenal, particularly in its mission to secure airspace from unmanned aerial threats.

ALSO READ: JWALA MK-1: IG Defence Test-Fires India's First Autonomous Anti-Drone Micro-Missile At Pokhran | Check Key Features The micro rockets that form the heart of the system underwent rigorous testing in Gopalpur and successfully achieved all designated objectives, indicating a high level of operational readiness. Three separate trials of the rocket system were carried out on May 13, 2025, in the presence of senior officials from the Army Air Defence (AAD). Two of these tests involved the firing of individual rockets, while the third was conducted in salvo mode, launching two rockets within a span of just two seconds.

All four rockets met the required launch parameters, highlighting the system's robust technological foundation and its potential to combat large-scale drone incursions effectively.

(With Agencies Inputs)