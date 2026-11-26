In a case involving alleged theft from within the police force, the Delhi Police have arrested a head constable accused of stealing seized gold worth Rs 1.60 crore from a police station's evidence room and staging his own disappearance to avoid suspicion.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar, had earlier served as the custodian of the malkhana at Amar Colony Police Station in southeast Delhi. He allegedly used his knowledge of the evidence room and its security arrangements to remove gold seized in various criminal cases. Police have recovered the stolen gold, which Kumar had allegedly pawned with local financiers for cash.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Connectivity: Dankaur Interchange Linking Yamuna And Eastern Peripheral Expressways To Open On Dec 25 The case came to light after his family reported him missing, prompting an investigation that eventually led officers to examine CCTV footage and audit the police station's evidence locker. Missing Complaint Led Police To The Alleged Theft The case began on November 12, when Kumar's brother, Sarjeet, a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, approached Amar Colony Police Station with a missing-person complaint. He told police that the family had not been able to contact Kumar since November 3.

Kumar was posted at Shaheen Bagh Police Station but lived in the barracks at Amar Colony Police Station. Records showed that he had been absent from duty since October 29, while his car remained parked outside the police station. Suspecting that he might have been kidnapped, his family urged the police to register a case. On November 13, police registered an FIR under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began searching for him. CCTV Footage Exposed Suspicious Visits To Police Station During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from around the Amar Colony Police Station barracks. Investigators reportedly noticed that Kumar had visited the premises secretly on certain dates, coinciding with the movement or deposit of case property.

This prompted senior officers to order an audit of the station's malkhana, where valuables seized during criminal investigations are kept. The audit revealed that gold worth crores of rupees was missing. Kumar had served as the malkhana custodian at Amar Colony before his transfer to Shaheen Bagh. Investigators suspect that his familiarity with the evidence room's security arrangements helped him carry out the alleged theft. Accused Allegedly Pawned Gold For Cash After identifying Kumar as the prime suspect, Delhi Police formed a special team to trace him. Officers used technical surveillance, mobile phone location tracking and intelligence inputs to locate and arrest him. ALSO READ: Delhi Water Supply To Be Hit In Several Areas On November 27-28, Check Affected Regions During interrogation, Kumar allegedly disclosed that he had pawned the stolen gold with local financiers to obtain cash. Police subsequently conducted raids and recovered the gold, valued at Rs 1.60 crore. A senior police official said the investigation was handled with particular rigour because the accused was a member of the force. The department reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activity and negligence by police personnel.