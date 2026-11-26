Delhi-NCR Connectivity: In a major update for the residents of Delhi-NCR, the Dankaur interchange connecting the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is set to be opened for public use on December 25. The project will boost the regional connectivity and will provide relief to the commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion. Along with the capital city, the interchange will also benefit the commuters of the nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Sonipat.

Interchange To Boost Connectivity The interchange will connect the Yamuna Expressway and Peripheral Expressway, providing convenience to thousands of daily commuters. The commuters currently have to disembark at the Sirsa toll and travel via service roads and rural routes due to the lack of connectivity. They are compelled to travel at least 15 kilometers in the process, leading to major inconveniences. However, the interchange will provide direct connectivity, improving the travel experience.

As per the reports, the commuters travelling from Agra and Mathura will be able to enter directly towards Palwal-Faridabad-Ghaziabad without entering the capital city. Apart from this, the flight passengers travelling to the Narendra Modi International Airport in Jewar will also get benefits due to the interchange due to the less travel time.

ALSO READ: Bisleri Row: Harmful Chemicals Detected In Water Sample, Know What They Are And How They Can Affect Your Health Flight Passengers To Be Benefited The flight passengers will be able to reach the newly made airport due to the improved connectivity in the region. As per the reports, the project will provide benefits to the flyers of several cities, including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha, Moradabad, Palwal, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

"The interchange has been constructed by NHAI. Construction will be completed by December 7. It will be opened for trial runs on December 25. This interchange will allow the public to travel between the Peripheral Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway," Santosh Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, was quoted as saying by Jagran.