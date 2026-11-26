The INDIA bloc will take its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, with rallies planned in Bhopal on December 12 and Ahmedabad on December 19, followed by Kolkata in January.

ALSO READ: SC Directs Bengal SIR Tribunals To Prioritise Deleted Voters' Pleas; 22 Lakh Hopeful Of Voting In Civic Polls Next Phase Targets Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat And West Bengal Moving its mobilisation beyond Parliament and the national capital, the alliance plans to hold rallies in Bhopal on December 12, in Ahmedabad on December 19, and in Kolkata after January 15, a senior opposition leader told news agency PTI.

Bhopal carries long-standing political significance for the alliance. When the INDIA bloc formed in Patna in June 2023, an early plan was to hold a rally in the Madhya Pradesh capital in the first week of October 2023 on issues such as price rise, unemployment and alleged state corruption, but it was called off following a row over remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Hindustan Times reported.

Since then, the Congress has registered a few electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, winning the Vijaypur assembly bypoll in November 2024, three of nine urban local body elections in July 2025, and the Datia assembly bypoll in August 2026. Mobilisation Follows Ramlila Maidan Rally The announcement follows the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where leaders of several opposition parties came together under the banner of "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" to protest against the SIR. Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, his party colleague Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders and those representing other INDIA bloc constituents, participated in the mobilisation.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Rules Out Election Boycott Despite 'Poll Rigging' Claims, Says It Would Break Democratic Structure The opposition has termed the SIR exercise "vote theft", alleging that more than 13 crore names were wrongfully deleted from voter lists. Opposition leaders have questioned the transparency of the exercise, accused the Election Commission (EC) of failing to address party concerns, demanded Kumar's resignation and called for the exercise to be scrapped. The EC has maintained that the revision is a statutory exercise aimed at ensuring accurate electoral rolls.

Before the Ramlila Maidan gathering, opposition parties held marches in central Delhi, submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and approached the Supreme Court over the revision process. (With Inputs From PTI)