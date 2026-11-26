Residents in several parts of East and North-East Delhi may face water supply disruptions on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, due to the annual cleaning of underground reservoirs (UGRs) and booster pumping stations.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory asking residents in the affected localities to store sufficient water in advance to meet their daily requirements.

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Which Areas Will Face Water Supply Disruption On Friday?

The DJB advisory states that water supply will be affected on November 27 in the areas of Ramesh Park, Lalita Park, J-Extension, Kishan Kunj Parts 1 and 2, Jagatram Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Taj Enclave, Rani Garden, Sunder Park, Shastri Nagar, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar Extension, South Anarkali, South Anarkali Extension, Baldev Park, Govind Park, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Radhe Shyam Park, Govindpura, Khureji, Brijpuri, Shiv Puri, Ghondli and Chandra Nagar.