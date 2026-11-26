Residents in several parts of East and North-East Delhi may face water supply disruptions on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, due to the annual cleaning of underground reservoirs (UGRs) and booster pumping stations.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory asking residents in the affected localities to store sufficient water in advance to meet their daily requirements.
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Which Areas Will Face Water Supply Disruption On Friday?
The DJB advisory states that water supply will be affected on November 27 in the areas of Ramesh Park, Lalita Park, J-Extension, Kishan Kunj Parts 1 and 2, Jagatram Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Taj Enclave, Rani Garden, Sunder Park, Shastri Nagar, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar Extension, South Anarkali, South Anarkali Extension, Baldev Park, Govind Park, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Radhe Shyam Park, Govindpura, Khureji, Brijpuri, Shiv Puri, Ghondli and Chandra Nagar.
All the localities falling in Blocks 5, 6, 7 as well as Blocks 11 to 18 of Geeta Colony, New Ayodhya Puri and nearby areas will also be impacted.
On November 28, water supply will be affected in Mixed Housing Kondli Flats.
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How Can Residents Arrange Water Tankers?
The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store enough water before the scheduled disruption. Those requiring additional water can contact the following DJB helplines to request tankers:
- Central Control Room: 1916
- Mandawali Water Emergency: 011-22727812
- Jagriti Water Emergency: 011-22374834 / 011-22374237
The annual cleaning exercise is part of the maintenance of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations. The DJB has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to residents.