Indian Railways has sought details to investigate a video showing a passenger performing aarti with a lit oil lamp inside a moving air-conditioned train coach. The footage, which has sparked concerns over fire safety, shows the man blowing a conch shell while carrying out the religious ritual in the presence of fellow passengers.

The passenger can be seen sitting beside a small table holding a framed image of a deity, flowers, religious offerings and a burning diya. Dressed in a dhoti and sporting sacred ash markings on his forehead, he continues the ritual as the train moves.

VIDEO: ఓ పని చేయండి స్వామి. నిన్న జ్వాలాతోరణం అంట. సో మొత్తం వత్తుల దండ తెచ్చి ట్రైన్ కి అతికించి తోరణం అంటూ పెట్టండి 🙏 హారతులు, శంఖారావంలు ఇంట్లో, గుళ్ళలో, లేక ప్రార్థనకు కేటాయించిన స్థలాల్లో మంచిది కానీ, ఇలా ట్రైన్లు, ఫ్లైట్లలో చేస్తే మనతో ఉన్న అందరికి ప్రమాదం https://t.co/3Stl94fYmj — శిఖివాహన 🦚 #GodofWar 🦚 (@SNsharma95) November 26, 2026 The use of an open flame inside an enclosed train compartment has drawn criticism, with social media users questioning how such an activity was allowed to take place. Several people pointed out that a fire inside a crowded coach could put other passengers at risk. ALSO READ: 5 Beautiful Indian Train Journeys You Must Take During The Winter Season

Railways Seeks Train Number, PNR Details To Investigate Responding to the video, Indian Railways, through its Railway Seva account, asked the person who shared the footage to provide details to help trace the incident and initiate an investigation. The authorities sought the date and time of travel, train number, PNR or UTS number and mobile number. Railway Seva also asked passengers to register complaints through the RailMadad portal or call the helpline number 139 for assistance. The railway authorities have urged passengers to report activities that could compromise safety during train journeys. Social Media Users Question Passenger Safety, Staff Inaction The footage has triggered a debate on social media, with users questioning the passenger's decision to light a diya inside a moving train. While some called for strict action, others pointed out that religious practices should not put fellow travellers in danger.

One user questioned the passenger's intention, writing, "No, I don't support this--even if it was done by respected individuals, he's doing this video only for likes. Lighting diya, blowing conch in bus/train must not be allowed-this will create more mockery of Hindu Rituals."

ALSO READ: Delhi-Lucknow Bullet Train To Cut Travel Time By 2 Hours, Corridor To Extend Up To Guwahati; Check Proposed Routes Another wrote, "Are we seriously normalising this? Performing pooja is a personal choice, but lighting a fire inside a train is reckless and irresponsible. Hundreds of passengers' lives are at risk." Some users also questioned why railway staff, including the ticket examiner and Railway Protection Force personnel on duty, had not intervened. The incident has renewed concerns about passenger responsibility and fire safety inside trains, where an open flame can pose a risk to people travelling in the same coach.