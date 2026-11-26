In one of the largest individual offerings in the history of the Tirumala temple, Chennai-based businessman Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain on Thursday donated 121 kg of 24-carat diamond-studded gold ornaments valued at approximately Rs 208 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The collection of 45 distinct pieces was handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. ALSO READ: ‘Only Hindus Should Be Employed In Tirumala,’ Says Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Inside The Rs 207.6 Crore Gold Endowment Of the 121 kg gold endowment, 106 kg has been crafted into ornaments for the Tirumala hill shrine, while the remaining 15 kg is earmarked for preparing the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Vasthram at the Tiruchanoor temple. The collection includes 238.2 carats of diamonds, 2,247.7 carats of precious stones, 91.6 carats of blue sapphires, 84.2 carats of yellow sapphires, 2,916.5 grams of rubies and emeralds, and sacred Saligramam stones.

PHOTO | Andhra Pradesh: A Jain couple Vardhaman Jain and his wife donated 121 kg of gold ornaments valued at Rs 207.6 crore to Lord Venkateswara in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The contribution includes 106 kg of gold ornaments across 46 specially designed types for Lord Venkateswara, along with a 15-kg gold garment for Goddess Sri Padmavathi. (Source: Third Party) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2026 The 45 ceremonial pieces include a crown, Sankha and Chakra Kavachams, Pada Kavachams, Bhujakeerthulu and Bahuvulu shoulder and arm ornaments, Vaikuntha and Kathi Hastamus hand adornments, Abhayahastala Kankanalu bracelets, Karna Patramulu ear hangings, anklets, a peethambaram, and a lotus pedestal. It also features serpent-motif waist belts and ornaments such as the Nagabharana Vaddanam, alongside traditional necklaces including the Ashtottara Shatanama Kasula Haram, Chaturbhuja Lakshmi Haram, Shaligrama Harams, and a tiger-claw pendant. CM Chandrababu Naidu Hails 'Unprecedented' Offering Speaking after the ceremony, Chief Minister Naidu expressed gratitude to the donors and called the contribution historic and unprecedented. He shared that the donors told him they made the offering after feeling a divine command from Lord Venkateswara Swamy, adding that he felt fortunate to be present for the occasion.

ALSO READ: ‘Transfer Or Retire’: Tirupati Temple’s Big Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Describing Tirumala as an unparalleled symbol of devotion and spiritual bliss, Naidu placed the donation alongside centuries of royal patronage by the Pallava, Chola, Chera, and Pandya dynasties, as well as the Mysore and Maratha rulers. He also highlighted the legacy of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, known at the shrine for offerings such as the Ratna Kireetam and Peethambaram, noting that devotion to the presiding deity continues to grow across generations to the chant of "Yedukondalavada Venkataramana Govinda Govinda". (With Inputs From PTI)