UP Assembly Election: With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, all the parties have intensified their campaigns. While addressing a massive crowd in Lucknow, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the BJP and Samajwadi Party, allegedly, for ignoring the Dalits and Muslims. He asserted that neither Yogi Adityanath nor Akhilesh Yadav will be able to become chief minister after the elections.

Owaisi Slams Akhilesh, Yogi While addressing the supporters, Owaisi took a dig at the senior leaders by claiming that someone with a moustache will become the next chief minister, hinting towards Chandrashekhar Azad, his alliance partner. "Someone remarked that this is an alliance between the bearded and the moustachioed. And, in truth, it is. Now, I wish to address that clean-shaven face and the other clean-shaved head, you will not become the CM anymore; it will be someone with a moustache," the AIMIM chief said.

ALSO READ: Rs 5,000 Monthly For Unemployed Graduates, Special Care For Elderly: Akhilesh Yadav Unveils SP's Manifesto For UP Elections 'UP To Get A Muslim Deputy CM' He further stated that while Azad will become the next CM, the next deputy chief minister will be from the Muslim community. He slammed Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly ignoring the minority community by stating that the Samajwadi Party has used the Muslim community for its benefits.

"How many times will we be betrayed? Akhilesh Yadav, will you give a ticket to a Muslim from Karhal?" Owaisi asked. "We will ensure education for young people and jobs after they complete their education. We will make doctors and engineers, and ensure that our students get opportunity to study in IITs," the AIMIM chief asserted.

AIMIM-ASP Alliance Owaisi's AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP have joined hands to contest the coming assembly elections. While both the parties failed to open their accounts in the 2022 polls, the alliance is likely to challenge the existing political forces in some of the regions. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is set to be conducted in the early months of 2027.