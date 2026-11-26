Congress MP Imran Masood has maintained a firm tone on the seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party, seeking no less than 100 seats in the UP Assembly elections. He recalled the arrangement in 2017 when the two parties contested the assembly polls together.

Masood said that in 2017, when Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister, Congress had fought 107 seats. He added that when Congress fought this many seats when he was CM, it was needless to say anything on the seat-sharing this time.

"In the last election, when Akhilesh-ji was the Chief Minister, we contested 107 seats. So, there is really nothing more to be said on this. When he was the Chief Minister, we contested that many seats. Right now, the Chief Minister is yet to be decided," Masood told the media.

He added that the fight is against the BJP and that the SP was not behaving like a responsible ally. An alliance releases a joint list of candidates, not a single one. The SP should declare whether it wants to fight the BJP or the Congress.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Pushes Winnability, Then SP Names 5 Candidates: A Carrots-And-Sticks Strategy To Keep Congress In Check Iqra targets Congress, reminds LoP backing The war of words continues to grow as hours after advising Masood to put personal sadness aside for the greater good, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan said that her party would not compromise on the 111 seats it holds in the present assembly. While talking to Aaj Tak, the Kairana MP sharpened her attack, saying that Congress holds the LoP post because of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the two parties are expected to hold the second round of negotiations on Friday. In the first leg of meetings, the two parties discussed the seat-sharing but hit a roadblock after the Samajwadi Party offered 26 seats to Congress against 130 it reportedly demanded. Besides, SP also declared candidates for five seats without consultations with the grand old party.

ALSO READ: UP Elections: SP-Congress Alliance Hits Seat-Sharing Roadblock As Leaders Trade Barbs Over 26-Seat Formula Two of these seats in Saharanpur - Saharanpur and Behat - were claimed by Congress as part of the alliance. The sudden announcement left Masood rattled as he is an MP from the Saharanpur seat and reportedly wanted the seats for his close associates.