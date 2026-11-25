- SP announced five candidates amid ongoing seat talks.
- Congress criticized SP's 26-seat offer as insufficient.
- Congress demands at least 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its first list of five candidates on Tuesday night after offering 26 seats to the Congress. The move has created tension between the two alliance partners and made the seat-sharing talks more difficult, even though earlier discussions were said to be progressing positively.
The Congress expressed its displeasure on Wednesday, questioning the SP's decision to announce candidates while seat-sharing talks were still underway.
Imran Masood Criticises SP's 26-Seat Offer
Congress MP Imran Masood strongly criticised the SP's offer of 26 seats. He said the Congress was "not beggars" and that the SP should not make such announcements without consulting its alliance partner.
His reaction came after the SP announced a candidate from Saharanpur, which falls under his Lok Sabha constituency. Masood said he would discuss with the Congress leadership whether the party should continue talks with the SP.
"When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious," he said.
"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI.
Congress Questions SP's Approach to Alliance Talks
Masood also accused the SP of trying to dictate terms, saying this approach would weaken the INDIA bloc's efforts to defeat the BJP. Referring to the 2022 Assembly elections, he pointed out that the SP had given 35 seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). He questioned why the Congress was being offered only 26 seats.
He also objected to the SP asking the Congress to submit a second list of seats, saying the party had already announced its candidates. Masood further criticised the SP for discussing alliance matters publicly instead of keeping them within the meetings.
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Congress Seeks at Least 100 Seats, SP Questions Its Demand
The Congress has asked the SP not to announce any more candidates until a seat-sharing agreement is reached. It has also made clear that it is seeking at least 100 seats. According to ANI, citing party sources, the SP has offered 26 seats, while the Congress has demanded 120.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tried to ease tensions through a post on X on Tuesday. He said the talks had started with 26 seats that the SP considered winnable. However, leaders from both parties continued to exchange remarks over the issue.
इस बार एक ऐतिहासिक अवसर है जब हम दोनों पंथनिरपेक्ष पार्टियां मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा और उनके संकीर्ण सोच के साथियों को हमेशा के लिए हराकर, देश को गलत हाथों में जाकर बर्बाद होने से बचा सकते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि आप और हम जन-अपेक्षाओं व वास्तविकताओं को समझकर गंभीर विचार-विमर्श करें जिससे अधिकांश सीटों पर अपने ‘गठबंधन’ की जीत सुनिश्चित हो। जितनी सीटें आप-हम लड़ें उनमें हमारी जीत की सीटें, न जीत पाने वाली सीटों से अधिक हों। जीत ही बंटवारे को सम्मानजनक बनाएगी क्योंकि जीती हुई सीट ही सम्मान दिलाएगी। अतः आपकी टीम की तरफ़ से प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दी गई सीटों में से जिन 26 सीटों पर आज बात हो गई है, उनके अतिरिक्त अन्य सभी संभावित सीटें चिह्नित करके हमें भेज दें। फिर मिल बैठकर देखेंगे कि कौन सी सीट और उस पर कौन सा कैंडिडेट जीतने की पोजिशन में है। हो सकता है कि हम अपने आँकलन और जीत के गणितीय समीकरण के आधार पर कांग्रेस को ऐसी कई जीतनेवाली सीटों के बारे में भी बताएं जिन पर उन्होंने किसी कारणवश विचार ही नहीं किया है। हमारी कोशिश तो ये है कि जब बड़े नेता बैठें तो सभी सीटों पर ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के प्रत्याशी के रूप में बात हो, न कि कांग्रेस या सपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में और सबसे अच्छी और सकारात्मक परिणाम देनेवाली बात तो ये होगी कि हम लोग अपने प्रत्याशी को ‘पीडीए प्रत्याशी’ के रूप में प्रस्तुत करें। जिस प्रकार लोकसभा में आपके संगठन ने ‘पीडीए’ के साथ पूरी तरह सहयोग किया वो सदैव सराहनीय रहेगा क्योंकि उसने ही मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा को धूल चटाई थी अब इस बार भी हम लोग मिलकर उप्र में और फिर केंद्र में भी भाजपा को हराएंगे। ज़मीनी सर्वेक्षणों से ये बात साफ़ हो गई है कि हर शहर, मोहल्ले, गली व गाँव तक ये बात पहुँच गई है कि जो पीड़ित है, वो पीडीए है। इसीलिए पूरे प्रदेश के हर समाज, हर वर्ग के ‘पीड़ित, दुखी, अपमानित’ भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ लामबंद हो गये हैं क्योंकि उन सबको ये विश्वास है कि ‘PDA ही NDA को हराएगा’ और पीडीए ही परिवर्तन लायेगा। सच तो ये है कि हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि सीट का बँटवारा हमारे-तुम्हारे के भाव से हो, हम तो इसे बंटवारा नहीं, ‘सीट समायोजन’ कहना चाहते हैं। कठिन समीकरणवाली सीटों पर हम मिलकर कम-से-कम दो प्रत्याशियों पर विचार-विमर्श करके जिसकी अधिक संभावना दिखेगी उसे चुनकर मिलजुल के जिताएंगे। हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि गठबंधन में एक-दूसरे पर उम्मीदवार थोपे जाएं बल्कि सहमति से तय किये जाएं, तब ही आपके-हमारे वोट आपस में ट्रांसफ़र होकर हम लोगों की जीत को सुनिश्चित करेंगे और कल को हम मिलकर कह सकेंगे कि हम लोगों ने तो पहले ही कहा था : बात सीट की नहीं, जीत की है। आपका-हमारा सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य सरकार बनाना है। नये हालातों और समीकरण में उसके लिए हमें-आपको कुछ लोगों को एडजस्ट और एकमोडेट करना पड़ेगा। एक-दो लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिनसे आपने और हमने चुनाव लड़ाने का वादा किया होगा लेकिन वास्तविक परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए दो-चार सीटों पर बदलाव भी करने पड़ेंगे। भावी प्रत्याशियों को भी ये समझना होगा कि हर सीट महत्वपूर्ण है, अगर किसी को सीट नहीं मिल पा रही है या मनचाही सीट नहीं मिल रही है तो निराश न हों, अगर उनके दल के बड़े नेता ने कुछ फेरबदल या बदलाव किया है तो उसके पीछे सोच सरकार बनाने की है और सरकार बन गई तो सबको सम्मान-स्थान मिल जाएगा। हर बड़ा नेता अपनी बात का मान ख़ुद रखेगा, इतना विश्वास तो अपने नेताओं पर लोगों को रखना ही पड़ेगा। इस तरह जो चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा उसमें आपका-हमारा संगठन मिलकर कहेगा कि हम दोनों के मिलने से हमारी तैयारी 806 सीटों के बराबर की है। देश की जनता ख़ासतौर से किसान, मजदूर, युवा, मध्यम वर्ग, महिलाएँ, छोटे से लेकर बड़ा व्यापारी, सच्चे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और संपूर्ण प्रगतिशील-पंथनिरपेक्ष व उत्पीड़ित ‘पीडीए समाज’ आपकी और हमारी तरफ़ बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है। आपसी समायोजन से कोई भूल किये बिना हम देश का नया इतिहास लिखने के कगार पर हैं। हम सौहार्द और सूझबूझ से ये कर भी दिखाएंगे, इसी आशा के साथ आप-हम ‘सीट की जगह जीत के समीकरण’ पर विचार करें, जिससे हम जीतें और उप्र में अपनी सरकार आए और फिर दिल्ली में भी और देश का भविष्य सँवारने में हम लोगों का योगदान हमेशा के लिए सुनहरे अक्षरों में दर्ज हो जाए।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026
In response, SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma questioned the Congress's demand for 120 seats. Referring to the parties' electoral performance in Lalitpur during the 2022 Assembly elections, he questioned the basis of the Congress's demand.
ALSO READ: UP Polls: SP Names 5 Candidates, Saharanpur Picks Test Congress’ Seat-Sharing Plans
Congress Says Talks Cover All 403 Assembly Seats
The Congress leadership is also unhappy with the SP's approach to the talks. On Wednesday, Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said the SP should have waited until the discussions were complete before announcing its candidates.
Gautam clarified that the talks covered all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and were not limited to 26 seats.
"26 seats? There is no such discussion about 26 seats. Our discussions concern all 403 seats. Once the talks are finalised and an amicable, respectable settlement is reached, we will inform everyone," he told ANI.
He said he hoped the talks would move in the right direction but made it clear that the Congress did not agree with the SP's statements.
"We do not agree with such statements, and we are discussing all 403 seats," he said.
Gautam added that all leaders should act responsibly while senior leaders are holding discussions.