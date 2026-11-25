Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its first list of five candidates on Tuesday night after offering 26 seats to the Congress. The move has created tension between the two alliance partners and made the seat-sharing talks more difficult, even though earlier discussions were said to be progressing positively.

The Congress expressed its displeasure on Wednesday, questioning the SP's decision to announce candidates while seat-sharing talks were still underway.

Imran Masood Criticises SP's 26-Seat Offer

Congress MP Imran Masood strongly criticised the SP's offer of 26 seats. He said the Congress was "not beggars" and that the SP should not make such announcements without consulting its alliance partner.

His reaction came after the SP announced a candidate from Saharanpur, which falls under his Lok Sabha constituency. Masood said he would discuss with the Congress leadership whether the party should continue talks with the SP.

"When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious," he said.

"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI.

Congress Questions SP's Approach to Alliance Talks

Masood also accused the SP of trying to dictate terms, saying this approach would weaken the INDIA bloc's efforts to defeat the BJP. Referring to the 2022 Assembly elections, he pointed out that the SP had given 35 seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). He questioned why the Congress was being offered only 26 seats.