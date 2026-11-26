The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Cockroach Janta Party leader Saurav Das was stopped at airport as a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by Mumbai Police. Delhi High Court sought a response from the Central government on the petition moved by CJP leader. The date fixed for next hearing is December 9.

A notice has been issued to the Regional Passport Officer and the Ministry of External Affairs for the next date. The MEA said Das was served a show-cause notice over passport details following inputs from relevant authorities. ALSO READ: MEA Reveals Why CJP's Saurav Das Was Stopped At Airport Before UK Trip, Points To Passport Discrepancy However, Das's lawyer told the court that his client was not made aware of any LOC by authorities and its purpose. MEA's Statement On Saurav Das On a show-cause notice issued to Das following his foreign travel disruption, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday said "The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter. Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response."

#WATCH | Delhi: On a show-cause notice issued to Saurav Das following his foreign travel disruption, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter. Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response." "When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided..." (Source: MEA) — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 What Is The Issue? Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London, triggering a controversy. The Cockroach Janta Party co-convener on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court after he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement." 🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026 The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Wednesday. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said the matter would be listed on Thursday. "I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me. No LOC, no prohibition by any authority from letting me travel. I am seeking listing of a fresh petition today. I can still make it to the United Kingdom on November 27, which is where my arrangements are," Das's counsel submitted.

ALSO READ: 'If You Love Modi, You Cannot Skip This Video': Abhijeet Dipke's High Praise For PM Modi, But There's A Catch He said the flight is on Thursday. "Let it be (heard) tomorrow," the bench responded. On Monday, in a series of posts on X, Das criticised the central government after being prevented from boarding his 1 am flight to London.

"I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," Das said.

"Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!" he added. (With Agencies Inputs)