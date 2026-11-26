UP Polls: Amid the seat-sharing talks for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Samajwadi Party has reportedly offered just one seat across the Amethi and Rae Bareli regions to Congress. The Congress had demanded all 10 constituencies of both districts, considered strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru family. While focusing on the winnability factor, SP has made the offer based on the recent performances and organizational strengths.

Congress' Demands Amethi and Raebareli are significant for Congress, as the regions have been represented in the Lok Sabha by the members of the Gandhi family for several decades. The regions have been represented by Sanjay Gandhi, former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. The party also registered comprehensive victories in both seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a list of 181 seats, the party has sought all the 10 constituencies of the two districts.

ALSO READ: Rs 5,000 Monthly For Unemployed Graduates, Special Care For Elderly: Akhilesh Yadav Unveils SP's Manifesto For UP Elections Inside SP's Offer To Congress However, the Samajwadi Party has offered just one of the 10 seats, citing Congress' poor performance in the 2022 assembly election. In the 2022 polls, Congress could not win even a single seat in both the districts, sending a shockwave among the supporters. Akhilesh Yadav's party has highlighted that while Congress won both the seats in the Lok Sabha election, it lacks support on the state level.

Seat-Sharing Talks While the Congress leaders have highlighted the results of the 2024 polls, the SP leaders continue to remind that the party had contested the polls with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. The alliance managed to give a massive setback to the BJP in the Lok Sabha election as the SP emerged as the single largest party.

ALSO READ: Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Row: Imran Masood Firm On 3-Digit Seats, Iqra Hasan Reminds Support For Rahul Gandhi As LoP While the talks are ongoing to contest the assembly election together, the seat-sharing talks till now have not been friendly. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is set to be held in the early months of 2027.