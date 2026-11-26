Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising 25 lakh government jobs over the next five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates until they secure employment.

The 'PDA Sankalp Patra' was launched by the former Uttar Pradesh CM on Constitution Day in the presence of other prominent party leaders, such as Azam Khan and Shivpal Yadav. The manifesto centres around women, youth, farmers, government workers and underprivileged groups, while job creation, education and social justice are the main priority areas.

While releasing the manifesto, Yadav said, "Good days have not arrived, but bad days are about to end." He added that the Samajwadi Party would fight for the rights of oppressed sections and work according to the principles of the Constitution.

ALSO READ: Rs 5,000 Monthly For Unemployed Graduates, Special Care For Elderly: Akhilesh Yadav Unveils SP's Manifesto For UP Elections The important announcements include 25 lakh government jobs, financial aid for unemployed graduates, initiatives to curb exam paper leaks, higher education for the underprivileged and 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts up to Rs 50 crore.

Key Announcements In SP's 2027 Poll Manifesto 1. 25 Lakh Government Jobs In Five Years The Samajwadi Party has promised to provide 25 lakh government jobs over the next five years if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also announced plans to create employment opportunities in other sectors. 2. Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Graduates The party has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates who remain unemployed. It has also pledged to provide employment opportunities to graduates. 3. Strict Laws Against Examination Paper Leaks The SP has promised strict measures against examination paper leaks and greater transparency in state-level recruitment examinations. Akhilesh Yadav said officials responsible for paper leaks would be held accountable. The party has also promised that examinations will be conducted on schedule and their results declared transparently.

4. Higher Education Opportunities For Economically Weaker Students The manifesto promises a special state education policy to improve access to higher education for young people, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds. The party has also included skill development and employment opportunities in its youth-focused agenda. 5. Rs 5 Meals Through Samajwadi Canteens The party has promised to establish Samajwadi Canteens where people will be able to get meals for Rs 5 per plate. 6. Rs 40,000 Pension For Elderly Women The manifesto promises a pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women, with the amount transferred directly into their bank accounts. It also includes financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women workers above a specified age. 7. 50 per cent Reservation In Government Contracts For PDA Communities The SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and members of the PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore. 8. Caste Census In Uttar Pradesh The party has proposed conducting a caste-based census across Uttar Pradesh to formulate policies for the targeted development of different communities and ensure social justice. What Other Promises Has Akhilesh Yadav Made Ahead Of UP Polls? Other than the first set of notifications made in the first manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav has made promises related to women, farmers, government employees and students before. Such as Rs 40,000 a year in financial aid to women, Rs 2 lakh assistance for self-employment, free electricity of 300 units to domestic consumers and free medical treatment to poor families without a health card. The SP leader has also said that he would re-establish the Old Pension Scheme, abolish government department outsourcing in favour of permanent jobs, and bring out a fixed recruitment calendar for government examinations. ALSO READ: Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Row: Imran Masood Firm On 3-Digit Seats, Iqra Hasan Reminds Support For Rahul Gandhi As LoP For farmers, Yadav has proposed payment of sugarcane dues within 24 hours through a Rs 15,000 crore revolving fund. Other previously announced proposals include reopening around 27,000 closed primary schools, providing free Metro travel to students in Lucknow and reviving the Yash Bharti awards. The Samajwadi Party is also preparing separate manifesto documents focusing on women and girls, along with district-specific commitments for Uttar Pradesh. The party's manifesto exercise is part of its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with employment, education, social justice and welfare measures forming the central themes of its electoral agenda.