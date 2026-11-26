Samajwadi Party Manifesto: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The former chief minister released the 'PDA Sankalp Patra' on the occasion of the 'Constitution Day' in the presence of senior leaders, including Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan. In his address, Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party will fight for the rights of the oppressed people, pledging to work as per the guidelines of the constitution.

- Strict anti-paper leak laws and transparency in state-level exams - Higher education opportunities to students from the economically weaker backgrounds - Will provide jobs to youth and establish skill development centres - Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for the unemployed graduates - Creation of 25 lakh government jobs in the next five years - Financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women - Support of Rs 2 Lakh for individuals planning to start own businesses - 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers - Free medical treatment for people of financially weaker sections - Proposal of free metro rides for students - Re-opening of closed primary schools - Hike in salary of ASHA workers - Establishment of AI centres - Establishment of new smart villages - Use of AI to improve people's lifestyle

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#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Elections 2027 | Lucknow: At the party's election manifesto release, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because 'Acche Din' never came but 'Bure Din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

What Akhilesh Yadav Said?

While addressing the party workers and reporters, Akhilesh Yadav stated pledged to protect the democratic rights of the PDA (Pichhra, Dalit, Alpsankhyak). "We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because 'Acche Din' never came but 'Bure Din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav stated ahead of presenting the manifesto.

UP Assembly Election

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is set to be held in the early months of 2027. The Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, will try to form its government in UP after a decade. The party is likely to contest the election with Congress, its alliance partner on the national level.