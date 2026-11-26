UP Polls: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday suggested party MP Imran Masood to focus on action amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. His remarks comes at a time when Masood has heavily criticized the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for offering less seats to Congress. Kharge has asked Masood to focus on action as the talks with SP continues ahead of the much-awaited election.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "... Imran Masood—whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress. He is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026 Kharge's Stern Message While addressing party supporters in Lucknow, Kharge appreciated Masood for his active participation and enthusiasm, but suggested him to prioritise on actions. "Imran Masood-whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said. "He is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld," he added.

Imran Masood Reacts While reacting to Kharge's suggestions, Masood stated that he agrees with the Congress president, adding that everyone must put arrogance aside and focus on work. "It is a crystal-clear message, and whatever he said is right...He stated one thing: arrogance; everyone must stay away from arrogance. That's all. He is among the senior-most leaders of the country and is the President of the Congress, so I believe people will have to accept his words with great weight," he told the reporters.

ALSO READ: SP's 1st List For UP Polls Irks Congress; After Masood's 'Not Begging' Jab, UP Incharge Pushes For 3-Digit Seats What Masood Said? Earlier, Masood had criticized SP for offering 26 of the 403 seats to Congress, much less than what the grand-old party had demanded. The Saharanpur MP reminded that Congress had contested 107 seats in 2017, when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of the state. He asserted that anything less than 100 seats will be unacceptable, adding that Congress deserves its share.

ALSO READ: SP's 1st List For UP Polls Irks Congress; After Masood's 'Not Begging' Jab, UP Incharge Pushes For 3-Digit Seats "In the last election, when Akhilesh-ji was the Chief Minister, we contested 107 seats. So, there is really nothing more to be said on this. When he was the Chief Minister, we contested that many seats. Right now, the Chief Minister is yet to be decided," Masood told the media.

As per the reports, while Congress had demanded 181 seats, SP offered just 26, citing the winnability factor. The seat-sharing talks are likely to concluded by the end of November, reported Jagran, citing sources. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held in the early months of 2027.