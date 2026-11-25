UP Polls: Amid the seat-sharing talks with Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Samajwadi Party released its first list of five candidates. While expressing displeasure over the move, Congress MP Imran Masood accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led party of being non-serious in the alliance talks. The Congress leader further stated that SP needs to decide whether it wants to fight the ruling BJP or its ally.

SP Releases First List Earlier on Tuesday, the SP announced Umar Ali Khan as its candidate from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, both seats in the Saharanpur district. Apart from this, it fielded Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha, and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. As per the reports, two of these five constituencies were also claimed by Congress in the negotiation talks.

Imran Masood, who represents Saharanpur in Lok Sabha, accused the SP of playing mind games, further claiming that the party was not serious. "Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other," Masood was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously," he added.

ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party Names 5 Candidates, Then Akhilesh Pushes Winnability: How His Carrots-And-Sticks Keep Congress In Check SP Needs Clarity: Masood He further pointed out that the SP announced candidates in the Saharanpur district without consulting him or the other senior leaders. "When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress, or the BJP. It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us," Masood said.

On being asked about the future steps of Congress, Masood stated that Congress' high command will decide whether the alliance talks will continue. "We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party," he added.

ALSO READ: Thiruparankundram Deepam Row Intensifies: 300 People From BJP, Hindu Outfits Booked Over Protests While the Congress has demanded over 120 seats, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered it 26 seats. Yadav has stressed that the winnability factor must be prioritized during the ticket distribution. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held in the early months of 2027.