Addressing an event organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari assured Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari that funds would not be a constraint in improving the state's road connectivity and supporting economic growth.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the state. The proposals include a 250-km ring road around Kolkata and several high-speed highway corridors.

West Bengal is set for a major road infrastructure expansion, with seven proposed greenfield highway corridors, including the 820-km Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway and the 570-km Gorakhpur-Siliguri corridor.

Gadkari said projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore had already been completed in West Bengal, while work on projects worth Rs 35,000 crore, covering nearly 450 km was underway.

"Today, I am announcing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengal. I am not among those who make announcements and leave. Whatever I promise, I will deliver," he said.

The announcement comes as the BJP government in West Bengal looks to speed up infrastructure development and improve connectivity across the state. The proposed projects include expressways, highways, bridges and urban road networks.

Proposed Greenfield Highway Corridors In West Bengal

Gadkari announced several high-speed greenfield highway projects aimed at improving connectivity within West Bengal and linking the state with neighbouring regions.

Here are the key proposed road projects:

1. Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway

The proposed 820-km Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway will connect the two cities through a high-speed corridor. A 235-km stretch of the expressway will pass through West Bengal.

The corridor will connect with the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway near Ramjibanpur in Paschim Medinipur district. It is expected to reduce travel time between Varanasi and Kolkata from around 12 hours to five hours.

2. Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway

The 570-km, six-lane Gorakhpur-Siliguri greenfield highway is estimated to cost Rs 38,000 crore. The project has been sent for Cabinet approval.

The corridor will pass through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand before entering West Bengal. It will also provide connectivity to Bagdogra airport.

Once completed, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Gorakhpur and Siliguri from around 14 hours to six hours.

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3. Kharagpur-Burdwan-Moregram Expressway

The proposed 231-km, four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram greenfield expressway is estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore. Work on the project has started and is expected to be completed by October 2029.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Kharagpur and Moregram from around seven hours to two-and-a-half to three hours. It is expected to benefit several districts, including Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Birbhum, Bankura and Murshidabad.

4. Moregram-Kishanganj High-Speed Corridor

The 245-km, four-lane Moregram-Kishanganj corridor is estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crore.

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Around 91 km of the project will pass through West Bengal, involving an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. The corridor will strengthen connectivity between National Highways 12 and 27 and improve access to border areas.

5. Siliguri-Guwahati High-Speed Corridor

The proposed 400-km, four-lane Siliguri-Guwahati corridor is estimated to cost Rs 26,000 crore. The detailed project report (DPR) has been completed, and efforts will be made to begin construction during the current year. The project is expected to reduce travel time between Siliguri and Guwahati from around 10 hours to four hours.