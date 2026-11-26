- Parliament sessions reconvene November 30, December 2, 2026.
- Delimitation, Women Reservation Bills likely to be tabled.
- NDA seeks opposition support for key legislative passage.
Parliament Sessions: Kiren Rijiju, parliamentary affairs minister, on Thursday informed that the centre has requested the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman to reconvene sessions in both the houses of parliament on November 30 and December 2, respectively. While the minister did not disclose the issues to be discussed in these sessions, the reports suggest that the centre could table the crucial Delimitation Bill and Women Reservation (Amendment) Bill.
The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 26, 2026
Kiren Rijiju's Post
In his post on X, Rijiju stated that the proceedings of both the houses could conclude on December 3 following the discussion on the key bills (without naming them). As per the reports, the centre has reached out to several opposition parties to support in the passage of the bills.
"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," Rijiju said in his post on X.
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How Numbers Stack Up?
The equation in both the houses has changed significantly in the past few months with several opposition MPs joining the ruling NDA. While the NDA currently has 319 of the total 543 MPs, the ruling alliance also reportedly expects support from NCP (SP). Apart from this, the DMK and Samajwadi Party could also abstain from the proceedings, providing a major boost to the NDA, reported India Today.
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Earlier, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule stated that the party could consider supporting the bill if it was in the national interest. However, in a detailed post on X and newspaper articles, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked the centre to call for an all-party meeting ahead of any special sessions.
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Rijiju's post came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force on earth could stop the bills from getting implimented, calling them essesntial for nation's growth.