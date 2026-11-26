Vande Mataram Row: A controversy erupted after a group of clerics stood during the national song, Vande Mataram, at a function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Srinagar, on November 23. As the row snowballed, the clerics apologised for their action.

Apologising, the clerics said they had sought "repentance" for their mistake, the Indian Express reported. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board organised the event, and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was among the attendees. ALSO READ: Karnataka 'Vande Mataram' Row: Governor Advises CM Shivakumar To Reconsider Two-Stanza Order Why Is There Controversy Over Vande Mataram? Several Muslim religious bodies, including the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, oppose recitation of Vande Mataram on religious grounds, calling it Un-Islamic. They claim praising Gods in other religions is prohibited in Islam.

Glimpse of my address at the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Day at Convention Centre of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Srinagar. https://t.co/NAMQMP0B55 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 25, 2026 Rijiju Lauds Jammu And Kashmir Waqf Board Meanwhile, Rijiju lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its "good work". The Union minister said it was a benchmark for the rest of the country. Rijiju's comments came after he visited the revered Baba Reshi shrine in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir district. "I am very fortunate and also very happy," he said. This shrine of Hazrat Baba Payam-ud-Din Reshi, known by the name Baba Reshi, is a very famous and spiritually renowned place. ALSO READ: Karnataka Govt Mandates Singing Of Only Two Stanzas Of 'Vande Mataram' At State Events

The spiritual heritage of Jammu & Kashmir is reflected in its revered shrines, which continue to hold a special place in the lives of people. Also inaugurated the Hazrat Baba Payam-ud-Din Reshi (R.A.) Guest House. Visited the Ziyarat-e-Hazrat Baba Payam-ud-Din Reshi (R.A.) at Tangmarg, Baramulla district & offered prayers. The occasion was attended by @drdarakhshan ji, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Shri Syed Mohammad Hussain ji & Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem ji, Hon’ble Members of the J&K Waqf Board & other esteemed dignitaries. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 24, 2026 "And through our Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, the way this entire complex has been built, and the main area of Baba Reshi where we offer dua, where we pray, the main place called the sanctum sanctorum, from the inside to the outside, I have seen how it has been constructed. It is commendable; they have done a wonderful job," Rijiju told reporters. He praised the J-K Waqf Board for its work on the renovation of the shrine, as well as the Hazratbal shrine here and in the fields of education, health and social work.

"I have said before that no other waqf board in India has done more splendid work than this. So, all the other waqf boards in our country definitely need to take some inspiration, learn something and take a lesson from all the good work the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has done," he said. (With PTI Inputs)