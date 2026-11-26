Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a note on Constitution Day, launching an attack on the Congress over a spectrum of issues, from the First Constitutional Amendment to the Emergency of 1975 and the recent setback to the amendment bill on women's reservation.

In a long note, the prime minister accused the Congress of stifling the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies. Amid buzz over the reintroduction of the bill along with the linked delimitation legislation, PM Modi said that no one can stop it.

"The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame. A legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by the one... I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he wrote.

Avrodh Paksh jab at Congress The PM also slammed Congress, calling it obstructionist. "The leading Opposition party seems to have become more of an Avrodh Paksh (obstructionist) than a Virodh Paksh (opposition). They should know that disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities," he wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Join Modi To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Reveals Pranab Mukherjee Advised Him To Leave TMC, Join BJP He also described the First Amendment, brought in months before the country's first general elections in 1951, as intended to " influence the electoral process and stifle public opposition." He further slammed the Indira Gandhi-led government over the Emergency declaration. "It is also 50 years since the 42nd Amendment at the height of the Emergency. This curtailed judicial review and fundamentally altered the balance of institutional powers," he said.

Taking a veiled dig at the former PM, Modi said, "The repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments presents another troubling chapter. One party has the dubious record of imposing Article 356 almost a hundred times and one former Prime Minister has scored a half-century in this field."

ALSO READ: 'If You Love Modi, You Cannot Skip This Video': Abhijeet Dipke's High Praise For PM Modi, But There's A Catch Oppn wants to reduce OBC reservation, give it to Muslims PM Modi also made serious charges against the Opposition, saying that it wants to cut OBC reservation and bring in the quota for Muslims, a religion-based initiative objected to by the makers of the Constitution.

"It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against," the Modi wrote. READ HIS FULL CONSTITUTION DAY NOTE: CLICK HERE