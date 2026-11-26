Six members of a family from Jalgaon in Maharashtra were allegedly abducted and thrown into a canal in Gujarat's Surat district, leaving three dead and two missing. A 13-year-old boy, who survived, approached the police, after which authorities launched a search into the canal. Police recovered three bodies.

Police on Wednesday said six members of a family from Jalgaon were attacked by a group of four people in the Bardoli taluka, Surat, on November 21. Family Members Were Abducted On Road Four individuals, who were following the family in another vehicle, intercepted them near Uva village in Bardoli. They abducted the family members in two vehicles. After intercepting the family's vehicle, the gang put the boy's parents and his 2-year-old sibling in one vehicle. The boy, his 16-year-old brother and 9-year-old sister were made to sit in the other vehicle.

Shocking Case- #Maharashtra Family Thrown into #Gujarat's #Surat Canal: 3 Dead, 2 Children Missing, 13-Year-Old Survivor Identifies Accused A Maharashtra labourer family’s journey from #Jalgaon to Surat in search of work ended in a canal horror after they were allegedly intercepted and thrown into the water. Three bodies have been recovered, two children remain missing, and a 13-year-old survivor has identified at least one accused. Nitin (alias Bhuriya/Bhurya) Patil, around 45, his wife Kavita Patil, around 38, and four children were travelling in a Maruti Eeco from Erandol in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district toward Surat when their vehicle was stopped near Uva village in Bardoli taluka on the night of November 21–22. Four men, reportedly known to the family, allegedly forced the members into separate vehicles and later threw all six into the Ukai Left Bank Canal (also referred to as the Ukai-Kakrapar canal) in the area. Bodies of the couple and their 9-year-old daughter (identified as Sweety or Sanjay in reports) were recovered from the canal near Dungri village in Mahuva taluka. The two missing children are a 2-year-old (Prathmesh/Prathamesh) and a 15-year-old boy (Harish). The 13-year-old, Karan Patil, survived by clinging to a pipeline or pipe in the canal, reached the bank, and sought help at a nearby petrol pump. He later described the sequence of events to police and named the attackers. Bardoli police registered a case based on the survivor’s account and a complaint from a family member. One accused, Dayanand alias Khandhyo (or Khandiyo) Sambhaji Bhadane, 34, from Jalgaon, has been arrested and is in police custody. The remaining three suspects are still being traced. Police have asked the irrigation department to reduce water flow in the canal to aid the search for the missing children, and the motive is under investigation. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 26, 2026 One Of Four Accused Arrested HT reported that one of the four accused was arrested on a complaint filed by the survivor. Citing preliminary information, police said the attackers, who have been identified, were known to the family. As per the complaint, the family was travelling to Surat for some work. ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Mysterious Illness Turns Into Murder Plot As Wife Confesses To Slow-Poisoning Man, Son For Rs 8 Crore Greed

Three bodies, including those of a couple, were recovered from the canal near Mahuva, while their 13-year-old son managed to swim ashore and seek help on Sunday morning. His siblings, a 2-year-old toddler and a 16-year-old boy, remain missing, Bardoli rural police inspector PN Jadeja said. He said efforts were being made to locate the two bodies and determine the motive behind the alleged crime. "A 13-year-old boy was brought to the police station on Sunday morning. He spoke in Marathi. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the family was travelling in a vehicle to Surat for work," Superintendent of Police (Surat Rural) Rajesh Gadhiya said.

"The boy said he, his 16-year-old older brother and 9-year-old sister were thrown into the canal. He managed to swim out and contacted his eldest sister back home. Our team brought her (the eldest sister) here, recorded her statement, and registered a case," he said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Multiple Murders: Bodies Of All 7 Persons Killed By Cab Driver Recovered From 2 States After Massive Searches During the search, the bodies of a man, a woman, and a girl were recovered from the Ukai-Kakrapar canal near Dungri in Mahuva taluka, police said. Relatives identified the bodies. The deceased man was identified as Nitin, alias Bhuriya Patil, while the woman was identified as his wife Kavita Patil. The third body is of their 9-year-old daughter, an official said. Gadhiya said six separate police teams and a specialised technical team have been formed to probe the case. "The accused have been identified," he said. Kavita Patil's first husband had passed away, after which she had been living with Nitin, the official said. (With PTI Inputs)