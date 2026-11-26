A shocking case of betrayal has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as the Indirapuram Police have arrested a woman for orchestrating a conspiracy to kill her husband by slow poison. According to the police, a complaint was filed by Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara, alleging that his wife, Renu Bhatnagar and her family members were administering lead poison to him and their son Vansh Bhatnagar, and his nephew Dev Bhatnagar to kill them and pass it off as natural deaths.

The police registered the case and arrested the accused on November 23. The plot was exposed after Sushil, his son and nephew started to witness similar symptoms upon falling ill. Suspicious, Sushil decided to get a medical checkup. The report revealed toxic levels of lead in his body.

Sushil was quick to realise that he was slowly being poisoned. On September 23, he filed a formal police complaint accusing his wife Renu and her family members. During the interrogation, Renu confessed to the crime. The cops found out that the entire conspiracy was planned to get a Rs 2 crore life insurance claim and a successful travel agency, owned by Sushil, worth Rs 5-6 crore. She confessed that upon realising she would be the sole owner after their deaths, she started mixing lead in their food to kill them. How Sushil became sure of his wife's conspiracy According to an earlier report by Jagran.com, ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said Sushil had been having a dispute with his wife. His health started deteriorating two months ago, and he was admitted to the ICU at a hospital.

When doctors examined him, they discovered toxic substances in his body. Suspicious, they ordered a second test, but the report again revealed a higher concentration of toxic substances. It was discovered that his blood contained high levels of lead. After the husband recovered, doctors questioned him and discovered that he was having a dispute with his wife and that his in-laws were involved in jewellery. Doctors grew suspicious as lead is used in jewellery. They informed the victim that this was clearly a police case. The victim immediately reached out to the police and began living separately from his wife. The ACP reported that after nearly a month of separation, the husband underwent a retest and found that the lead levels in his blood had decreased. The victim then submitted the medical report and filed a formal complaint with the police.

Children saw her spraying in food, alleged affair complicates case After an investigation, the police filed a report on Tuesday and arrested the accused wife. Later, Sushil said his children revealed that Renu had been spraying something into their food.

Sushil added that he checked his wife's mobile phone and found that she was having an affair with a Muslim man. The ACP said that a case has been registered against Renu, her mother Lata Saxena, brothers Ravi Saxena and Sushil Girdhar, and lover Bablu under sections of attempted murder, and the accused wife has been arrested. Following the investigation, action will be taken against the other accused as well.