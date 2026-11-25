India has responded to the Trump administration’s proposal to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, saying that the country does not have excess production capacity in any sector. The notice covers 14 economies, including India, and looks into claims of excess production capacity in manufacturing sectors.

Delhi | Ministry of Commerce and Industry issues a statement on the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Section 301 determination concerning structural excess capacity in manufacturing across 14 economies, including India "The Notice is currently under examination. India has engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 In an official statement, the government said the notice is being examined. It also said that India had fully cooperated with the US during the investigation. "The Notice is currently under examination. India has engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement..."

The government added that the Department of Commerce had already made it clear during the investigation that India does not have excess production capacity in any sector. India also said that any trade-related concerns should be discussed as part of the ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). ALSO READ: Trump Administration Plans Fresh US Tariffs On India, China And 14 Other Economies Over Industrial Subsidies: Reports The government said it remains committed to working with the United States to complete the trade agreement at the earliest. It also referred to the announcements made on February 2, 2026, and the Joint Statement issued on February 7, 2026.

The response comes after the US proposed an additional tariff of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods over allegations of excess manufacturing capacity. However, the proposed tariff could be reduced to 17 per cent if India reaches a trade agreement with Washington.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Says Bulk Of US-India Trade Deal Issues Resolved As America Hints At Tariff Advantage The proposed tariffs come under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US President to impose duties on countries over trade practices that the US considers unfair. You May Like To Watch The development comes amid ongoing India-US trade talks. Although the two countries agreed on an interim trade framework in February, the agreement has yet to be formally signed. ALSO READ: Trump Administration Plans Fresh US Tariffs On India, China And 14 Other Economies Over Industrial Subsidies: Reports