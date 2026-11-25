Anjum Alam, Jamui: An incident has come to light in Bihar's Jamui district, where a young man was allegedly tied up with ropes and brutally beaten on suspicion of theft. He was also forced to wear a blouse, while a chain was reportedly placed in his pocket. The incident took place in Karra village, under the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station, on the night of November 12 at around 10 PM.

A video of the incident has been circulating widely on social media since Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Vikas Kumar Das. According to Jagran.com, Vikas was allegedly taken from his home at night on the pretext of going for a walk. He was then held captive and assaulted. During the incident, his clothes were torn, and he was forced to wear a blouse. A group of people allegedly beat him after accusing him of theft.

Following the incident, his wife, Shobha Devi, approached the SC-ST Police Station in Jamui on November 20 and submitted a written complaint, demanding an FIR and legal action against those responsible. Dispute Over Shop Sales According to Shobha Devi, the family runs a small shop selling chowmein and pakoras in the village. Dinesh Yadav and Mukesh Yadav, the sons of Laljeet Yadav also run a shop nearby. She alleged that their shop attracted more customers, while fewer people visited the other shop. This reportedly led to resentment among the accused. Two days before the assault, an argument allegedly broke out between the two sides over shop sales.

ALSO READ: Jamui Molestation Case: Boy Returned Bruised, Stayed Locked In Room For 2 Days; Father Reveals Son's Ordeal During the argument, caste-related derogatory remarks were also allegedly made against the family. Shobha said she initially thought the remarks were made in joke. However, two days later, her husband was allegedly assaulted on the night of November 12. She also alleged that her husband was targeted because of his caste. Victim Beaten for Two Hours According to Vikas's grandfather identified as Sahdev Ravidas, the young man was beaten from 1 AM and 3 AM after being accused of theft. He said the family's financial condition was poor, making it difficult to arrange money for Vikas's medical treatment. Villagers and members of the community came forward and collected donations to help the family pay for his treatment. Vikas is currently undergoing treatment at a private clinic, and his condition is reportedly critical. ALSO READ: Jamui Case: CMO Staff Booked After Police Reject Misa Bharti's Complaint Against CM Samrat Over Victim's Photo Shobha Devi filed her complaint at the SC-ST Police Station on November 20. She explained that she could not approach the police earlier because she was occupied with arranging medical treatment for her husband. Police Register Case, Investigation Underway SC-ST Police Station SHO Jyoti Kumari confirmed that Case No. 38/26 has been registered in connection with the incident. She said the police are investigating the matter and taking further action. No arrests have been made so far, and the accused are reportedly absconding.

Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal said, "I came to know about the incident around the time of the Chhath festival. During the investigation, it came to light that a case had been registered at the SC-ST Police Station over the assault on Vikas Kumar Das in Karra village.

"According to the information received, Vikas Kumar Das had also visited the local police station on the day of the incident. As he had sustained serious injuries, he was referred to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. If any negligence by the police is found during the investigation, action will also be taken against the officials responsible."

( With inputs from reporter )