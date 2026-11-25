Pune : At least three people were killed and six others injured after a speeding truck crashed into a group of students waiting at a bus stop in Pune on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident shows the truck suddenly swerving off the road and hitting the students before speeding away.

The video of the incident is being widely circulating on social media, shows a white truck approaching at high speed while overtaking other vehicles. The driver suddenly turns towards the roadside, where several students are waiting at a bus stop, and runs into them.

After hitting the students, the truck briefly loses balance before returning to the road. However, the driver does not stop and continues driving. An auto-rickshaw travelling alongside the truck also loses control and nearly hits an oncoming car. The car driver manages to stop in time and avoids another collision.

Tragic road accident in #Pune... Tempo crashes into students waiting at a bus stop A speeding Eicher tempo crashed into students waiting at a bus stop in Pune’s Bopdev Ghat area. Two students died on the spot in the accident, while three others were seriously injured. The vehicle reportedly went out of the driver’s control and hit the group of students. The severity of the accident claimed two lives. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 25, 2026

The CCTV footage further shows people rushing to the accident site to help the injured students.

According to India Today, preliminary reports suggest that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the students. The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.