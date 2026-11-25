- Pune Police chased attackers 86 km to Daund.
- Murder accused Mandar Kiwale attacked outside court.
- Kiwale critically injured, left palm chopped off.
Pune Police chased the assailants involved in the attack on murder accused Mandar Maruti Kiwale for nearly 86 km before intercepting their vehicle near Daund on Wednesday. The suspects had allegedly fled after attacking Kiwale with firearms and sickles outside the Shivajinagar District Court.
As part of the massive probe, the police deployed about eight to 10 investigation teams. The attack took place at around 1.15 pm near Gate No. 4 of the court. It was initially reported that two to five people had been held after the chase.
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According to News18, the attackers initially escaped on two-wheelers before switching to a vehicle and heading towards Daund along the Solapur highway. Police officers pursued them in a Maruti Brezza and eventually blocked their vehicle near Daund, covering approximately 86 km.
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How Did The Police Track Down The Attackers?
The accused managed to escape on their two-wheelers after committing the crime. The Pune Police launched several teams to hunt the accused.
Meanwhile, intelligence inputs suggested that the attackers had abandoned their vehicle and were trying to make an escape from the city using the highway, heading towards Daund via Solapur.
Officers then initiated a car chase and tracked the suspects for approximately 86 km before stopping the vehicle. The number of suspects in custody was estimated to be between two and five.
What Happened Outside Shivajinagar Court?
The incident happened when Kiwale was leaving the district court after meeting with his advocate in the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court.
Reports stated that a gang of masked assailants, who came on a couple of scooters, reached near a photocopy shop in front of the court and opened fire before attacking Kiwale with koytas (sickles). They stabbed him more than 20 times.
Kiwale tried to shield himself with his hand and, in the process, the attackers chopped off his left palm. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital. Doctors said his condition was critical and the next 72 hours were crucial.
Who Is Mandar Maruti Kiwale?
Kiwale is an accused in the April 20, 2025, murder of 26-year-old Shubham Subhash Chavan in Pune's Santosh Nagar area of Katraj.
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Chavan, who ran a restaurant, was allegedly beaten to death following a land and financial dispute. According to police reports, wooden sticks and bamboo poles were used in the assault.
Kiwale was among the four individuals against whom police registered a murder case. He had been released on bail just four days before Wednesday's attack and had visited the court for proceedings related to the same case.