Jatinder Kumar, Faridkot: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has proposed giving party tickets to new candidates in 70 constituencies. During his visit to Sadiq town in Faridkot district on Wednesday, Warring said he had put forward the proposal at a Congress meeting held a day earlier to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections, reported Jagran.com. He also rejected reports of differences within the Punjab Congress and criticised former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

A large number of party workers from Warring's faction attended the event, while supporters of the Channi faction were absent. Warring visited the residence of Block Congress President Shivraj Singh Dhillon in Sadiq, where he spoke about the need to give opportunities to new faces in the elections. Warring Bats for New Faces in 70 Constituencies Warring said that voters in Punjab now prefer ordinary people who understand their problems and raise their concerns. According to him, candidates from wealthy and influential families are no longer the only choice for voters.

He said this was also one of the reasons behind the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) big victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. During the event, he mentioned the name of Navdeep Singh Babbu Brar, a local leader from his faction and District Congress President. His remarks were seen as an indirect attempt to seek a party ticket for Brar. Warring also criticised Charanjit Singh Channi over his recent statements during a cycle rally. Channi had reportedly projected Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon as a candidate and claimed that he would become a minister. Responding to these claims, Warring said that only Rahul Gandhi has the authority to decide who gets a party ticket and who becomes a minister. He said no other leader has the right to make such announcements and advised people against making misleading claims.

Punjab Facing a Serious Economic Crisis Without directly naming anyone, Warring also supported the regulated use of opium and poppy husk in Punjab. He said that drug addiction could not be ended overnight. He argued that young people struggling with drug addiction must first be given alternatives and proper support so that they can gradually come out of addiction. He also said that people did not die from consuming these substances in the past, but young people are now frequently losing their lives due to chitta, a locally used term for heroin. ALSO READ: Punjab Assembly Election: Will BJP Contest 23 Seats Or Demand Bigger Share From SAD? Speaking about Punjab's financial condition, Warring said the state was going through a serious economic crisis. He warned that if Punjab did not get a capable Chief Minister in the upcoming elections, it could become extremely difficult for the state to recover.

Taking a dig at the Akali-BJP alliance, Warring claimed that the alliance was not formed for Punjab's benefit but to secure a ministerial position for Harsimrat Kaur Badal. ALSO READ: From 'Nau-Maas Da Rishta' To 6-Year Split And Now A Reunion: Tracing BJP-Akali Dal Alliance He further alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal had never wanted to break its alliance with the BJP but was forced to do so because of pressure from farmers' unions.