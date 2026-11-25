People climbed electricity towers, roads turned into parking lots and a horse-racing competition had to be stopped midway as lakhs descended on Nadwan village in Bihar's Patna district for the wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, on Wednesday.

The horse race, organised as one of the major attractions of the celebrations, drew more than one lakh spectators. Some climbed electricity towers to get a better view of the competition, creating a serious safety concern. The organisers eventually halted the event and postponed its final to Thursday, November 26.

अनंत सिंह जी के पुत्री के शादी में लोग भोज खाने जाते हुए, 10 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम ।। https://t.co/OFRbBE9pGo — Shrawan Sharma (@SS_Shrawan) November 25, 2026 The rush also brought traffic movement to a standstill, with congestion stretching for more than 10 km. Even Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar's convoy was caught in the jam, while the groom, Rishikesh Kumar, faced the challenge of reaching the wedding venue with his procession from Danapur. ALSO READ: 12-Bigha Venue For 5 Lakh Guests, Horse Race, VIP Helipad: Bihar's Anant Singh Turns Daughter's Wedding Into Spectacle

Spectators Climb Towers As Horse Race Draws Massive Crowd The horse-racing competition attracted spectators from across Bihar and Jharkhand. With more than one lakh people gathered around the ground, several climbed electricity towers to watch the event. Bahubali Anant Singh organized a horse race for his daughter’s wedding. Thousands of people turned up to watch. Some even climbed electricity pylons to get a view. This is very dangerous. But these people don’t understand. https://t.co/JZRMCo6bfr — 𝐏𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙴𝙽𝙳𝚁𝙰🥰 (@PUSPENDRA_143x) November 25, 2026 According to videos circulated on social media, some spectators climbed high-tension electricity towers, while the growing crowd prompted organisers to stop the competition and clear the ground. A black horse carrying number 35 won the opening round and the semifinal, while horse number 27 won the second round, Bihar Tak reported. Anant Singh's horse was seen trailing in the second round.

The final race, which was scheduled for Wednesday, will now take place on Thursday. The winner will receive a Mahindra Thar, while the first and second runners-up will get a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively. Anant Singh and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were also present at the racing ground. Groom's Procession, Speaker's Convoy Caught In Traffic The crowd attending the wedding overwhelmed the roads leading to Nadwan. The two-lane road connecting the village and the Begusarai-Patna four-lane highway witnessed a traffic jam extending beyond 10 km. The situation was particularly difficult as people travelling towards the venue and those returning from the celebrations converged on the same roads. Bihar Tak journalist Aniket Kumar, who was caught in the congestion, described the situation as similar to a stampede. He said he had walked nearly five kilometres through the crowd but could not gather the courage to proceed further. Kumar also said he had been trying to reach the Patna-Begusarai highway for an hour and had not spotted any police personnel along the stretch he had covered. First Bihar Jharkhand reported that Speaker Prem Kumar's convoy was also stuck in the traffic. Meanwhile, the groom's procession had left Danapur in western Patna, raising questions over how it would reach Nadwan. Four Lakh People Expected At Wedding Feast Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar' and 'Daada', had opened his daughter's wedding celebrations to the public. He had made arrangements to feed more than four lakh people, with around 500 cooks and workers and over 300 cooking stations deployed for the feast, Aaj Tak reported.

The vegetarian menu included at least eight varieties of sweets, including rasgulla, gulab jamun, rajbhog, kala jamun, malpua, jalebi, gajar ka halwa and makhana kheer. The spread also featured litti-chokha, chaat, golgappa, aloo tikki, dosa, chilla, chow mein, Kashmiri pulao, vegetable dishes and several varieties of Indian breads. ALSO READ: Anant Singh Faces Major Setback As SC Directs Him To Surrender By Dec 1 In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case The wedding pavilion was designed on the lines of a Jaipur palace and decorated with flowers brought from New Zealand, China and Thailand. Separate arrangements had been made for VIPs and other guests. Anant Singh Faces Political And Legal Challenges The wedding comes amid political and legal setbacks for Anant Singh. The JD(U) expelled him and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years after he campaigned for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh against the party's Neeraj Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Council polls.

The party subsequently sought his disqualification under the anti-defection law, following which the Bihar Assembly Secretariat issued him a show-cause notice on November 2. The Supreme Court had also cancelled Singh's bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case on October 30 and directed him to surrender by December 1. Yadav, a Jan Suraaj supporter, was killed in October 2025 during campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, which Anant Singh contested and won from jail.