Bihar MLA Anant Singh has not left any tables unturned to plan younger daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding. The wedding typically features around 5 lakh guests, a helipad for the VIP guests, and a horse riding race with exciting prices. Shivangi is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, on Wednesday. Her wedding preparations have turned Anant Singh's ancestral village into a massive celebration ground, with grand pandals, elaborate food arrangements, a Jaipur-style mandap and a 12-bigha field being readied for the horse race. During the tilak ceremony, he presented his future son-in-law with a white Land Rover Defender, reportedly worth around Rs 3 crore. As 'Rangbaaz Raja' played, 'Chhote Sarkar' joined the dancing, matching the music with his signature style and a flourish of his moustache.

ALSO READ: Anant Singh Faces Major Setback As SC Directs Him To Surrender By Dec 1 In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case Patna, Bihar: The wedding of Shivangi, daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh is scheduled to take place on November 25. Preparations for the wedding have now reached their final stage. Anant Singh himself has arrived to review the wedding arrangements. Arrangements are being made for everything, from helicopters to horse racing. Special arrangements are being made for welcoming guests attending the wedding ceremony, grand decorations, and food. — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2026 Horse Race At Wedding Function When you thought that an SUV gift for the groom was enough. Anant Singh surprised the wedding guest by planning a horse race at the wedding with exciting gifts for the winners. A competition is being organised on a field spread across around 12 bighas, the winner of the competition will receive a Mahindra Thar. The second-place finisher will get a motorcycle, while the third-place winner will receive a scooter.

The horse riding competition will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. Horse owners and riders from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other parts of the country are arriving for the event. Over 50 horses had arrived in the village by November 22. Among the horses attracting attention are Lal Badshah, Khagaria Express, Babar, Rocket and Sikandar.

ALSO READ: Bihar MLC Polls: Groupism Brewing In JDU? Patna Winner Refuses To Meet Lalan Singh; 'Chhote Sarkar' Link Emerges The excitement is not limited to the organisers. Horse owners and riders arriving with their animals have made their intentions clear: they want to win the race and take the Thar home. Temporary stables have been arranged for the horses, with provisions for their food, water and care. The horses are being looked after ahead of the competition, while the track is being repaired after rain left the ground muddy and waterlogged.

An Open Invitation To All And Tones Of VIP Guests The big fat MLA daughter’s wedding will feature prominent personalities, including Bhojpuri film stars, leaders, and business tycoons from all corners of the state. The invitation list does not end here. Anant Singh has extended an open invitation to people, conveying that they can attend the celebrations even if they have not received a formal invitation card. With the guest count expected to run into lakhs, arrangements are being made to manage the crowds and ensure food and other facilities are available.

150 Dishes, Over 5 Lakh Guests To Attend Wedding The horse-riding competition is not the only eye-catcher at the Bihar wedding. Around five lakh people are expected to be served at the wedding, with more than 150 varieties of dishes planned for the feast. Over 500 halwais, along with hundreds of other workers, are involved in preparing the food.

The scale of the operation is such that milk is being brought in tankers to meet the requirements of the kitchens.