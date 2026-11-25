Two people were killed while one was injured after gun-wielding assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a wedding event in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday night. The gunfire caused panic at the ceremony, prompting people to run for their lives. The incident took place in Bibiganj Chakia village, under the Ara Mufussil police station area.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Rahul Kumar and 22-year-old Deepak Kumar, residents of Shubhkaranganj in the Mufassil police station area. They died on the spot, while 18-year-old Sonu Kumar, a resident of Daulatpur, sustained bullet wounds and was admitted to Ara Sadar Hospital.

Police suspect existing rivalry According to information, the three friends had gone to Bibiganj Chakia village to attend the wedding of the daughter of one of the victims' maternal uncles. A dispute arose during this time. Primary investigations suggest a previous dispute or old rivalry may have sparked the dispute.

ALSO READ: 5 Killed, 4 Injured After Scorpio Heading To Deoghar Collides Head-On With Truck In Bihar's Lakhisarai The police, however, are investigating the exact motive behind the shooting. Three spent shells and one pellet were recovered from the scene. What did the police say? Speaking about the incident, Sadar SDPO-1 Sushil Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident. Police are conducting raids at possible hideouts to arrest the accused. The injured youth is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

ALSO READ: Kota To Kutch, Patna To Prayagraj: 28 Killed, 37 Injured In Six Major Road Accidents Across Four States "Around 11:00 PM, near a wedding ceremony in Chakia village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station, three individuals were shot, out of whom two have died... The injured individual is out of danger. A previous dispute has come to light as the motive behind this incident. We have formed an SIT, and the perpetrators who committed the incident have been identified," he said.