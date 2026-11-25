A shocking incident unfolded in the streets of UP’s Meerut on Tuesday, after a man grabbed a woman, pulled her hair, assaulted her and then took her to a nearby hotel, where she was held captive. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm at the Abu Lane Market.

मेरठ के होटल में युवती को बंधक बनाने का आरोप! भागने की कोशिश के दौरान युवक पर जबरन ले जाने का आरोप, हिंदू संगठन ने की कार्रवाई की मांग #Meerut #मेरठ #UPNews #BreakingNews #HotelNews #AbuLane #MeerutPolice #UttarPradesh #CrimeNews #ViralVideo #HinduSangathan #PoliceAction #SankalpSavera #LatestNews — Rajesh Maurya...🖋️ (@rajesh_mauryaup) November 25, 2026 The accused has been identified as Salman, a resident of Kankerkhera, Meerut. The woman has accused the man of forcing her into marriage and assaulting her. Cops, however, have rejected any kidnapping, adding that the event involved a dispute and physical assault between two people who knew each other. Two were previously involved in a relationship ALSO READ: Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Boyfriend Sahil Challenge Death Penalty In Allahabad High Court

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two knew each other for over two years. They worked together at a private institution in Meerut. Soon, their friendship blossomed into a romantic affair. However, the relationship soon turned sour, and the two parted ways. The woman then accepted a marriage proposal of a different man.

The woman alleged that Salman took her to Hotel Square in the Abu Lane area of Meerut, where a dispute occured between them, followed by a physical altercation. CCTV footage showed the woman running out of the hotel and the man allegedly grabbed, dragged her and forcefully took her away trying to stop her in the market has surfaced on social media.

Investigations Underway Police officials have ruled out kidnapping in the case. CO Cantt Sanjay Gupta stated the man and the woman had checked into a hotel under the jurisdiction of Abu Lane police post in the Sadar Bazar police station area. An arguement reportedly broke out between them following an argument over some issue, which later escalated into a physical altercation.

ALSO READ: Two Murder Cases, Similar Fate: Woman, Lover Sentenced To Death Over Husband's Killing Days After Blue Drum Case Verdict According to the police officer, the woman told police that she and Salman had known each other for the past two-and-a-half to three years and were previously acquainted. She also clarified that she had not been kidnapped.