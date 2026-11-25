Delhi is considering a new way to tackle litter from tobacco products, with empty gutkha and khaini packets potentially becoming eligible for refunds when returned to designated collection points. The proposed system would require consumers to pay a small additional amount when purchasing covered products, which would be returned to them when they deposit the empty packaging.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government's proposed Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), which is also expected to cover plastic bottles. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that tobacco product packaging could be included in the initial phase of the scheme.

The proposal aims to prevent discarded packaging from accumulating on roads, clogging drains and polluting water bodies. It is also intended to encourage people to return used packaging for recycling rather than dispose of it as general waste. ALSO READ: Delhi Schools To Book Parks For Rs 1 Under DDA Policy; Private Events, Film Shoots Also Allowed | Check Rules, Charges How Will The Deposit Refund Scheme Work? Consumers will make an additional refundable deposit over and above the price of select products. This will be refunded on returning the empty packaging at an authorised retailer or at a collection point.

For instance, if someone purchases a plastic bottle, they will pay a small additional deposit for the bottle and reclaim this amount when the empty bottle is returned to an authorised location. The deposit system is also being contemplated for packaging material used for Gutkha and Khaini.

The government expects the financial incentive to encourage consumers to segregate and return waste. This could improve the collection and recycling of plastic and other reusable materials while preventing discarded packaging from reaching drains and water bodies or being burnt in the open.

Delhi Government Studies Other States' Models Sirsa chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department on Wednesday to discuss the proposed scheme, its framework and possible implementation. The government is examining existing deposit-refund systems in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. Sirsa said the models would be assessed before a framework suited to Delhi's requirements and urban conditions is prepared. The Environment Department has been directed to prepare a detailed proposal within a month. It will examine the financial arrangements, refund mechanism and responsibilities of retailers, companies, government agencies and waste collection organisations. The proposal will also outline how the scheme could be introduced in phases. When Will Delhi's Deposit Refund Scheme Start? The scheme is yet to be finalised. The government has not announced the amount consumers would have to deposit, the exact categories of products covered or the number of collection centres where empty packaging could be returned.

ALSO READ: Rs 5 Tobacco Packet Lands Indian Man From UP In Bahrain Jail For 18 Days; Pays Rs 18 Lakh To Secure Release These details will be worked out in the implementation proposal. According to officials, similar arrangements are already operational in Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Deposit-refund systems are also used in more than 40 countries worldwide. Some countries have recorded packaging return rates of over 90 per cent, reaching as high as 96 per cent, according to officials. The Delhi government expects the proposed initiative to improve waste recovery, promote recycling and reduce the pressure on municipal corporations to manage discarded packaging.