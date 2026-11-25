A packet of chewing tobacco, often called "khaini" in northern India and lime worth just Rs 5 turned into a costly ordeal for a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, who spent 18 days in custody in Bahrain and had to pay nearly Rs 17.8 lakh to secure his release, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.

Saurabh Rai, a resident of Bhavarupur village in Azamgarh, works as a driver in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. He had travelled from Mumbai to Bahrain on a tourist visa on October 29. However, his visit took an unexpected turn after customs officials allegedly found a small container containing chewing tobacco and lime in his luggage.

How did UP resident land in Bahrain jail? Following the discovery, Bahrain authorities detained him at the airport and handed him over to the police and the Criminal Investigation Directorate. His mobile phone and luggage were also seized. During his detention, investigators repeatedly questioned Rai about why he was carrying the tobacco and lime and whether he intended to smuggle the substances into Bahrain.

Rai later said he was kept in an air-conditioned cell for nearly three weeks without a blanket or warm clothing. He claimed that his health deteriorated during this period. He was reportedly given the option of paying a fine or serving a prison sentence.

Indian national fined Rs 17.8 lakh After his family arranged legal assistance through contacts in Bahrain, a court ordered his release on November 18. His family paid 7,200 Bahraini dinars, equivalent to approximately Rs 17.8 lakh, towards the fine and legal expenses.

Following his release, Rai travelled to Saudi Arabia before taking a flight via Chennai to Delhi. He subsequently returned to his village in Azamgarh by road on Saturday. However, his ordeal has taken a toll on his health. Rai is currently undergoing treatment for typhoid and malaria.

ALSO READ: Bahrain Attacked Again As Iranian Missile-Drone Attack Targets US Military Positions, Civilian Industrial Facility Hit His elder brother, Rishabh, said the family had lost contact with Saurabh after he arrived in Bahrain. Worried about his whereabouts, the family approached the Azamgarh divisional commissioner, district magistrate and superintendent of police on November 12, seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar subsequently wrote to the MEA, requesting urgent intervention to trace Rai and facilitate assistance. The family later expressed gratitude to Azamgarh police and other officials for their efforts in helping secure his return home. ALSO READ: MEA Condemns Houthi Attack On Riyadh Tower That Injured 11, Including Two Indians Bahrain tobacoo rules Bahrain has strict regulations on tobacco products, particularly those meant for oral consumption. Under its tobacco-control laws, the import of chewing tobacco products such as khaini, gutkha, snuff and similar preparations is prohibited. The restrictions apply even to small quantities carried by travellers in personal luggage. Passengers arriving in Bahrain may face customs action if prohibited tobacco products are found in their baggage. However, penalties depend on the applicable law and individual court proceedings; the Rs 17.8 lakh paid in the Azamgarh man's case should not be treated as a standard fine.