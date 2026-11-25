China has launched yet another investigation into a politburo member, marking the fourth such move since 2025. The latest probe targets Shanghai’s Communist Party chief Chen Jining, a politburo star regarded as one of the most significant contenders for the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), the country's top decision-making body.

According to state-run Xinhua, Chen is being investigated by the anti-graft watchdog for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws," a common euphemism for corruption. Such probes, as suggested by past incidents, mark the political downfall of leaders in China. Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign has thinned senior leadership ranks, which is considered by many experts as a move by the Chinese President to eliminate potential challengers.

Jinping has overseen the crackdown since 2012, but in the last year it has intensified into probing hundreds of top officials, some who were once considered untouchable. Before Chen, three other Politburo members had already been purged. These leaders are He Weidong, Zhang ⁠Youxia and Ma Xingrui. Surprisingly, these leaders were hand-picked by Xi himself and were his loyalists, which further added to speculations that the Chinese President is sweeping them out due to paranoia about internal dissent.

ALSO READ: Deaf Couple Runs Restaurant In China Where Diners Order In Sign Language And Nobody In Need Goes Hungry Chen had an unusual rise in China's political landscape. An Imperial College London alumnus, he was an environmental scientist and became president of China's elite Tsinghua ‌University. He entered the Chinese government in 2015 as environmental protection minister. Chen then went on to become Mayor. In 2022, he was inducted into the 24-member politburo and was named party boss of Shanghai, a position held by the Chinese President in 2007.

After Chen was put under scrutiny, Shanghai's senior party leadership on Wednesday pledged loyalty to Beijing and understanding of the need to "see things through ⁠to the end." ALSO READ: China Launches Shenzhou-24 Spacecraft Carrying First Pak Astronaut To Its Space Station A front-page story in the Shanghai party branch's Jiefang Daily said officials had convened a late-night meeting to discuss the probe into Chen. Chen's investigation demonstrates the determination of the party's Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, "with Xi Jinping at its core to persistently advance comprehensive and strict party governance", the paper said. You May Also Like To Watch