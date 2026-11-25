A Chinese restaurant run by a deaf couple is attracting the attention of many, as the eatery invites customers to order without speaking. The customers visiting the restaurant order their desired meal through Chinese sign language and hand gestures.

The restaurant located in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, in central China takes the orders of the visitors by pointing to the items written on the menu. The couple, Yin Ying and Feng Yabin, runs the restaurant.

Opened It For Wife

While Ying can hear partially and speak clearly using hearing aids, Yabin’s condition is far more serious; she usually communicates through sign language. The unique idea of opening such a restaurant slipped through Yabin’s mind when his wife shared how she misses her hometown and that she likes creating food-related content.