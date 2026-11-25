- Deaf couple operates a unique Chinese restaurant in Taiyuan.
- Customers order meals using sign language and hand gestures.
- Restaurant employs hearing-impaired staff and provides free meals.
A Chinese restaurant run by a deaf couple is attracting the attention of many, as the eatery invites customers to order without speaking. The customers visiting the restaurant order their desired meal through Chinese sign language and hand gestures.
The restaurant located in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, in central China takes the orders of the visitors by pointing to the items written on the menu. The couple, Yin Ying and Feng Yabin, runs the restaurant.
Opened It For Wife
While Ying can hear partially and speak clearly using hearing aids, Yabin’s condition is far more serious; she usually communicates through sign language. The unique idea of opening such a restaurant slipped through Yabin’s mind when his wife shared how she misses her hometown and that she likes creating food-related content.
Restaurant Employs People With Hearing Impairments
The restaurant also employs other people with hearing impairments, allowing them to work in a supportive environment. Cartoon drawings and illustrations showing sign language instructions are displayed throughout the restaurant. Feng Yabin decorated the space both to support his wife's cooking and to help customers understand how the couple communicate.
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Serves Free Meals for People In Need
The restaurant came to light when a social media influencer visited the restaurant. The content creator asked for a free meal, saying they have no money. The couple then served a free meal to them and even handed over cash at the counter. The gesture was praised by many online.
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Some people also offered to support the couple by ordering food and then not accepting delivery. The couple thanked them for their support but asked them not to waste other people's hard-earned money. The restaurant has since become a symbol of kindness and inclusion, showing that a warm smile and a helping hand can sometimes say more than words.