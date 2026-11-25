China Space Mission: China on Wednesday successfully launched the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft carrying three astronauts into space to the Tiangong space station. Along with two Chinese astronauts, the aircraft also carried a Pakistani national, marking the first time a foreign citizen has travelled to its space station. As part of the Chinese space programme, the astronauts will travel to the space station to conduct scientific experiments and other related activities.

Scientific Tests Scheduled As per the Chinese media, the crew comprises Pakistani national Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. As part of the space mission, Ali will serve as a payload specialist and is likely to conduct scientific experiments and tests along with the Chinese counterparts. The former Pakistan Air Force pilot, ahead of the launch, defined the mission as a major development and a defining moment in the relations between China and Pakistan.

"It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights," Ali said in Mandarin ahead of the launch, reported the Times of India. "To every child who's watching while I'm in orbit: Look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams," the astronaut added.

ALSO READ: US Spy Agencies, CIA And ODNI Hit By Cybersecurity Breach, Unclassified Information Exposed: Report 'Ali's Stay Will Be Shorter' While addressing the media, Tang Hongbo stated that while the different culture and language were a challenge in the initial phase, the coordination has improved lately. "The labels and operating instructions aboard the spacecraft and space station are all in Chinese, and the Pakistani astronaut began training with virtually no foundation of the language," he said. Tang further stated that he also worked on his English before the mission.

As per China's Xinhua news agency, the astronauts will conduct over 90 scientific tests during the missions. However, as per state broadcaster CCTV, Ali's stay at the space station will be shorter, and the Pakistani national is scheduled to return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.