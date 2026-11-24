Indian nationals are among the 13 people killed in a tragic bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Tuesday. Expressing grief over the fatal accident, the Consulate said it was deeply saddened by the loss of several lives, including those of Indian citizens.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday evening, the Consulate said it had contacted the families of the victims and was coordinating with local authorities to extend all possible assistance. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals."

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khamiah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained. 24/7 Toll Free Helpline No: 800-46342 @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) November 24, 2026

Closely monitoring situation: Indian Consulate

The Consulate further assured that it was closely monitoring the situation and working with the concerned authorities to provide necessary support to the affected families. It also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for people seeking information or assistance related to the accident.

This is a developing news. More details will be added.